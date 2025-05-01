Eastern Cape motorsport stars to tackle Simola Hillclimb

Kynsna hosts the 15th running of the Simola Hillclimb from Friday, with a host of Eastern Cape racing drivers heading to take up the time attack challenge across the various classes.
The action starts with the Classic Car Friday, followed by a street parade in the late afternoon for the cars competing in the main King of the Hill event on Saturday and Sunday.
In King of the Hill, the Eastern Cape will be well represented by East London drivers Martin van Zummeren and his sons Wade and Jody in their powerful Nissan RB26s, Darron Gudmanz in his Nissan R32 and Gqeberha brothers Aldo Scribante in his Audi S4 and Silvio in his Audi RS3.
All of the drivers, except Wade van Zummeren, will be competing in the B5 unlimited class for four-wheel-drive race cars with five or more cylinders.
He will compete in the B4 unlimited class for two-wheel drive race cars with five or more cylinders.
Another well-known East London racing driver competing in the brand new B10 streetcar class that caters for Modified Street Cars that are road registered, production-based vehicles in 2WD and 4WD form is Owen Bridger in his lightning quick Honda K24.
Rounding out the East Cape entries are regular competitor Gordon Nicholson in his class-winning Audi R8 in class A6 (standard production, road-going cars, 8 cylinders and up) and returning after making his debut last year is Dayaan Padayachey in class A5 in his Porsche Cayman GTS.
Rane Berry will be making his Simola Hill Climb debut and is taking part in the Classic Car Friday with his Nissan Skyline 2.8-litre, teaming up with Brent Watts in a similar 2.8-litre Skyline while former Opel Motorsport factory driver Neil Stephen will be in on the action on Friday competing in a classic Opel CIH.
The twisty 1.9km Simola Hill becomes the scene of adrenaline-fuelled excitement from 8am on Friday, starting with three practice sessions for the Classic Car Friday competitors, followed by three crucial qualifying rounds.
Then it’s on to the class finals and the thrilling all-or-nothing Top 10 Shootout to determine who will be crowned Classic Conqueror for 2025.
The prize-giving ceremony will be in the pit lane directly after the shoot-out.
Saturday’s action kicks off with practice runs from 9.05am, qualifying from 2.05pm and on Sunday from 9.05am, with the class finals set for 2.05pm.
The popular Simola Hillclimb livestream, watched by large SA and international audiences, will again be available throughout the three days at www.simolahillclimb.com
The Herald
Eastern Cape motorsport stars to tackle Simola Hillclimb
Image: Darryl Kukard
Kynsna hosts the 15th running of the Simola Hillclimb from Friday, with a host of Eastern Cape racing drivers heading to take up the time attack challenge across the various classes.
The action starts with the Classic Car Friday, followed by a street parade in the late afternoon for the cars competing in the main King of the Hill event on Saturday and Sunday.
In King of the Hill, the Eastern Cape will be well represented by East London drivers Martin van Zummeren and his sons Wade and Jody in their powerful Nissan RB26s, Darron Gudmanz in his Nissan R32 and Gqeberha brothers Aldo Scribante in his Audi S4 and Silvio in his Audi RS3.
All of the drivers, except Wade van Zummeren, will be competing in the B5 unlimited class for four-wheel-drive race cars with five or more cylinders.
He will compete in the B4 unlimited class for two-wheel drive race cars with five or more cylinders.
Another well-known East London racing driver competing in the brand new B10 streetcar class that caters for Modified Street Cars that are road registered, production-based vehicles in 2WD and 4WD form is Owen Bridger in his lightning quick Honda K24.
Rounding out the East Cape entries are regular competitor Gordon Nicholson in his class-winning Audi R8 in class A6 (standard production, road-going cars, 8 cylinders and up) and returning after making his debut last year is Dayaan Padayachey in class A5 in his Porsche Cayman GTS.
Rane Berry will be making his Simola Hill Climb debut and is taking part in the Classic Car Friday with his Nissan Skyline 2.8-litre, teaming up with Brent Watts in a similar 2.8-litre Skyline while former Opel Motorsport factory driver Neil Stephen will be in on the action on Friday competing in a classic Opel CIH.
The twisty 1.9km Simola Hill becomes the scene of adrenaline-fuelled excitement from 8am on Friday, starting with three practice sessions for the Classic Car Friday competitors, followed by three crucial qualifying rounds.
Then it’s on to the class finals and the thrilling all-or-nothing Top 10 Shootout to determine who will be crowned Classic Conqueror for 2025.
The prize-giving ceremony will be in the pit lane directly after the shoot-out.
Saturday’s action kicks off with practice runs from 9.05am, qualifying from 2.05pm and on Sunday from 9.05am, with the class finals set for 2.05pm.
The popular Simola Hillclimb livestream, watched by large SA and international audiences, will again be available throughout the three days at www.simolahillclimb.com
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Cricket
Sport
Rugby
Sport
Sport