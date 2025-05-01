Kabeli conquers 100km Drakensberg ultra-trail run
Eastern Cape runner now set for major European challenge on Mont Blanc
Thatho Kabeli, who lives and works in the mountains of the northern Eastern Cape, continues to make a name for himself as a trail running machine.
This is after another outstanding performance at the weekend when he tackled the tough RMB Ultra-Trail 100km Drakensberg, an event over 100 mountainous kilometres. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.