Sport

Kabeli conquers 100km Drakensberg ultra-trail run

Eastern Cape runner now set for major European challenge on Mont Blanc

Premium
By BOB NORRIS - 01 May 2025

Thatho Kabeli, who lives and works in the mountains of the northern Eastern Cape, continues to make a name for himself as a trail running machine.

This is after another outstanding performance at the weekend when he tackled the tough RMB Ultra-Trail 100km Drakensberg, an event over 100 mountainous kilometres. ..

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Inquest into the death of Chief Albert Luthuli - 30 April 2025
Trump complained to Bezos about Amazon tariff charge

Most Read