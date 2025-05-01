Competing alongside younger athletes, Van Niekerk's time placed him among the top finishers in the Open division — a testament to his enduring speed and skill.
Kings Beach's Minderon breaks SA record as pool champs wrap up in Gqeberha
Image: MICHAEL SHEEHAN
Rising talent Bryce Minderon from Kings Beach Lifesaving Club made headlines on the final day of the DHL Lifesaving South African Championships pool competition, setting a new South African record in the 50m Manikin Carry (Junior division) on Wednesday.
Announcing himself as one of the next generation's standout lifesavers, Minderon's performance was one of many memorable moments at Newton Park Swimming Pool, where the Open and Junior Pool Championships wrapped up with fast times, fierce competition, and multiple record-breaking swims.
Adding to the historic nature of the meet, Barjo van Niekerk from Harties Reflections broke his fourth world record of the championships, pending ratification by the International Lifesaving Federation.
His time of 31.63 seconds in the 50m Manikin Carry (Masters 40–44 age group) smashed the previous world mark of 33.73 seconds, held since 2019 by Germany’s Marc Kiemann.
Competing alongside younger athletes, Van Niekerk's time placed him among the top finishers in the Open division — a testament to his enduring speed and skill.
The final team standings saw Clifton Lifesaving Club rise to the top of the leaderboard with 572 points, followed by Big Bay Lifesaving Club (360) and Kings Beach (317) in a strong showing from host and surf-based clubs.
“It’s been an incredible few days in the pool. Bryce’s performance, along with others like Barjo’s, shows the incredible depth of talent developing in South African lifesaving,” said Craig van Rooyen, Director of Sport for Lifesaving South Africa. “Records are falling, clubs are stepping up, and the future of this sport is in great hands.”
Athletes competed across a full programme including obstacle swims, rescue medleys, manikin tows, and relays — testing both technical skill and physical endurance.
Significantly, coastal clubs like Clifton, Big Bay, and Kings Beach continued to make their presence felt in pool competition, a space historically dominated by Gauteng-based teams.
This shift highlights a new chapter in South African lifesaving, with clubs pushing for excellence in both surf and pool disciplines.
With pool events concluded, focus now shifts fully to Kings Beach, where the Junior and Senior Surf Championships will bring the championships to an exciting close. — Lifesaving SA
