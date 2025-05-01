Motocross Nationals roar into life at Rover Raceway

Round three of the SA National Motocross Championship takes place at Rover Motorcycle Club this weekend in what promises to be the most electrifying event of the season.
Hosted at SA’s only true sand-track that requires skill, speed and stamina from every rider with its fast straights, deep berms and many technical sections, it is a track that is known to separate the best from the rest and is a circuit where champions are made.
The on-track action started on Thursday with unofficial practice and kicks into top gear with official practice on Friday, with the main event starting on Saturday at 9am.
A host of local riders will be among the top riders in the country with the likes of young Wian Scheepers in the MX 50cc & MX 65cc Class; Aiden Retief and Seth van de Walt in the MX 85cc Class; Kyle Townsend, Keegan Hickson Mahony and Cameron Durow in the MX 1 Class; Breece Romans, Daniel Venter, Tristan Durow, and Cameron Durow in the MX 2 Class; Royce Griffin, Morne Janse Van Rensburg, Craig Kruger and Shawn Carver in the MX 3 Class; and Caden Weise, Andrew Venter and Tristan Durow in the competitive MX High School Class.
Cameron Grobler, Ty Potgieter, Matthew Lockhart-Ross and Pieter Van Wyk compete in MX Support Class.
National riders to look out for are Riley Geldenhuys, Brody Bircher and Trenton Kretzmann, who are all rising stars in the junior classes, and Cameron Durow, the 2024 MX1 and MX2 champion, as well as Jayden Proctor, who is competing in the same classes, and Trey Cox, who is the 2024 High School Class champion and happens to be the son of legendary racer Alfie Cox.
For Caden Wiese, it will be a triumphant return to national action, as exactly a year ago he was lying in hospital fighting for his life after rupturing his spleen, among other life-threatening injuries, following a heavy fall during a practice session at Rover.
Whether you're a die-hard motocross fan or just looking for an unforgettable day out with the family, this event has something for everyone, guaranteeing hours of fun with DJ Temo ODV keeping the beats rolling into the night at the Liquid Event After-Party that is set to start on Friday at 7pm.
Upcoming events:
May 2-4: Simola Hill Climb in Knysna
May 3: National Motocross at Rover Motorcycle Club
May 10: Extreme National Festival at Aldo Scribante Raceway; Dirt Oval Challenge series at Victory Raceway
May 18: Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride at Valley Road Motorcycles
May 24: Karting round 4 of Algoa Kart Club Championship
May 31: Drag Racing at Aldo Scribante Raceway; Dirt Oval Racing at PEOTR on Mission Road.
The Herald
Motocross Nationals roar into life at Rover Raceway
Electrifying action expected in round three of championship
Image: SUPPLIED
