Ironmen rise, controversy strikes, and nature interrupts at DHL Lifesaving SA Champs
Image: ANT GROTE
The seventh day of the DHL Lifesaving South African Championships on Friday delivered it all — elite racing, hometown pride, controversial finishes and a wild twist courtesy of nature itself.
With gale-force winds battering Kings Beach and athletes enduring sandblasted racing conditions, the surf arena demanded resilience and composure.
Midway through the programme, water events were temporarily halted due to an injured shark spotted beyond the cans, which had to be carefully escorted back out to sea by water safety officials.
Clifton continued its charge towards the overall leader board, largely thanks to two powerful performances in the open divisions.
Image: ANT GROTE
In the open men’s division, Naor Lombard delivered a commanding performance, claiming gold in both the Ironman and the Run Swim Run, showcasing grit and superior surf endurance in brutal conditions.
In the open women’s division, Amica de Jager made a welcome return to competitive lifesaving after time away from the sport, immediately reminding the field of her class, securing gold in the run-swim-run and surf swim events.
In the U19 male beach flags, local favourite Corban Olivier (Kings Beach) snatched a dramatic victory after a fiercely contested final against world champion Jake Hutton (Big Bay). Hutton was disqualified, a call that raised eyebrows on the sidelines and sparked debate among spectators and team officials.
Madison Lee Fourie of Summerstrand continued to impress in the U17 division, building one of the most consistent junior campaigns of the championships. Her performances have been a major boost for the host club as the points race tightens heading into the final day.
Day two of the nipper pool events at Newton Park was packed with speed, skill, and celebration, as young lifesavers set four new SA records.
Image: MICHAEL SHEEHAN
Cayden Claasen (Summerstrand, U9 Boys 100m manikin with fins), Christoff Botha (Tuks, U10 Boys 100m manikin with fins), Summerstrand Mixed (8-9 relay, 4x25m manikin relay) and Kings Beach Mixed (8-9 relay, 4x40m Pool Lifesaver) all set new SA marks.
And in the 12-13 division, Big Bay delivered a show-stopping performance in the 4x25m manikin relay, claiming gold, silver, bronze and the SA record in a clean sweep and leading the overall pool championships from Fish Hoek as the competition heads into the final day on Saturday.
These young stars are proving that the future of South African lifesaving is in capable, fast-moving hands.
“Today had it all, gutsy racing, emotional moments, and a reminder that nature always gets the final say,” said Craig van Rooyen, Director of Sport for Lifesaving SA. “The athletes handled it all with professionalism and heart, and we’re proud of how every club showed up today.”
The championships' final events on Saturday will decide overall team titles in the surf, pool, and combined club standings. — Lifesaving SA
