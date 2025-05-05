My Best Shot aims for historic Sophomore Series clean sweep at Fairview
Catch the action of the East Cape Derby at Fairview Racecourse on Friday, May 9. Entry is free, but to enjoy the excitement in style, book a 4 Racing VIP hospitality package now
Three-year-old gelding My Best Shot, trained by multiple Eastern Cape champion trainer Alan Greeff, is poised to make history at Fairview Racecourse on Friday, May 9.
With two legs of the Nelson Mandela Bay Racing Sophomore Challenge already in the bag, the son of Fire Away is on the verge of securing the final and most demanding leg: the R350,000 World Sports Betting Listed East Cape Derby over 2,400m.
The Nelson Mandela Bay Racing Sophomore Challenge is a series for three-year-olds, which comprises these races:
- Leg 1: R175,000 Ibhayi Stakes (Listed) 1,400m (February 21 at Fairview).
- Leg 2: R250,000 East Cape Guineas (Listed) 1,600m (March 21 at Fairview).
- Leg 3: R350,000 World Sports Betting East Cape Derby (Listed) 2,400m (May 9 at Fairview).
A bonus of R250,000 will be paid to the connections of the horse that wins all three legs of the Nelson Mandela Bay Racing Sophomore Challenge.
My Best Shot, bred by Varsfontein Stud, won the first leg, the Ibhayi Stakes, producing a smart turn of foot to win the 1,400m by 2.25 lengths. He returned a month later to take the second leg, the East Cape Guineas, showing his ability to step up to a mile. Now, all eyes are on whether the gelding can extend his dominance to 2,400m — a distance he’s never attempted.
While the 2,400m distance presents an unknown, his current form suggests he will approach the challenge with confidence. My Best Shot is on a four-race winning streak and boasts a career record of eight wins and five placings from 14 starts — a remarkable return by any standard.
My Best Shot is on a four-race winning streak and boasts a career record of eight wins and five placings from 14 starts — a remarkable return by any standard
My Best Shot is a rising local champion. His consistent performances at Fairview have made him a fan favourite, and a win in the East Cape Derby would be a significant achievement for his connections and the region.
A half-brother to the Eastern Cape’s 2022/23 Champion two-year-old colt, Questor, My Best Shot races in the interests of Nick and Val McFall, Messrs GL Blank, G Piha, HN Yutar, D Yutar, and Mr and Mrs AC Greeff. He was purchased for just R120,000 at the Cape Yearling Sale and has provided his connections an enormous amount of fun.
“He’s a progressive type with a strong temperament and a good work ethic,” says Greeff. “He’s taken every step in his stride, and we’ve been pleased with how he’s handled each race.”
Much of the credit must also go to jockey Richard Fourie, who has partnered with My Best Shot in all but one of his career runs.
However, the 2,400m distance of the East Cape Derby is a significant step into uncharted territory. To date, all of My Best Shot’s wins have come over either 1,400m or 1,600m. Whether he can stay the testing Derby trip remains to be seen, but his connections are optimistic. “It’s a challenge,” Greeff acknowledges. “But he’s in good shape and we’re going to give him every chance.”
Should he complete the series sweep, My Best Shot will enter the record books and highlight the value of structured regional racing programmes like the Sophomore Challenge in helping the Eastern Cape to produce competitive and consistent performers.
The Derby meeting on May 9, which also features the Dahlia Plate, promises to be one of the highlights of the local horse racing calendar.
Public entrance to Fairview Racecourse is free, but if you want to experience the excitement in style, book a VIP hospitality package with 4 Racing. Priced at R350 per person, it includes a buffet lunch, Computaform guide, and a complimentary bottle of wine per table.
For more information or to book, email Marilyn Smith at marilyns@4racing.com, or contact her on WhatsApp at 076 301 5449.
This article was sponsored by 4 Racing.