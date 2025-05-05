My Best Shot aims for historic Sophomore Series clean sweep at Fairview

Three-year-old gelding My Best Shot, trained by multiple Eastern Cape champion trainer Alan Greeff, is poised to make history at Fairview Racecourse on Friday, May 9.

With two legs of the Nelson Mandela Bay Racing Sophomore Challenge already in the bag, the son of Fire Away is on the verge of securing the final and most demanding leg: the R350,000 World Sports Betting Listed East Cape Derby over 2,400m.

The Nelson Mandela Bay Racing Sophomore Challenge is a series for three-year-olds, which comprises these races:

Leg 1: R175,000 Ibhayi Stakes (Listed) 1,400m (February 21 at Fairview).

Leg 2: R250,000 East Cape Guineas (Listed) 1,600m (March 21 at Fairview).

Leg 3: R350,000 World Sports Betting East Cape Derby (Listed) 2,400m (May 9 at Fairview).

A bonus of R250,000 will be paid to the connections of the horse that wins all three legs of the Nelson Mandela Bay Racing Sophomore Challenge.

My Best Shot, bred by Varsfontein Stud, won the first leg, the Ibhayi Stakes, producing a smart turn of foot to win the 1,400m by 2.25 lengths. He returned a month later to take the second leg, the East Cape Guineas, showing his ability to step up to a mile. Now, all eyes are on whether the gelding can extend his dominance to 2,400m — a distance he’s never attempted.

While the 2,400m distance presents an unknown, his current form suggests he will approach the challenge with confidence. My Best Shot is on a four-race winning streak and boasts a career record of eight wins and five placings from 14 starts — a remarkable return by any standard.