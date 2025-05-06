Round three of the SA Motocross Championship took place in perfect weather conditions at Rover Motorcycle Club, where the appreciative crowds that had gathered were treated to racing action of the highest calibre.
Local riders excelled across the various classes, where in the MX 50cc class, Wian Scheepers finished in 12th position overall, with a second-place finish in the 85cc class for Aiden Retief, with Seth van der Walt finishing in ninth overall.
In the MX1 class, Cameron Durow was the best local finisher, claiming eighth overall, followed by Keegan Hickson-Mahoney in ninth.
Kyle Townsend had a great day in the MX Senior Support claiming both heat wins to finish first overall with Ty Potgieter in second and Cameron Grobler taking third overall.
Craig Kruger unfortunately didn’t finish the opening heat but stormed to second place in heat two to secure 12th overall.
Royce Griffin continued his dominance in the MX 3 class with wins in both heats and was followed home in third place by Morne Janse van Rensburg, with Shawn Carver in ninth spot overall.
The very competitive High School class saw Tristan Durow just missing out on the podium positions, finishing in fourth, followed by Caden Wiese in fifth, with Andre Venter rounding out the top 10 placings.
The Herald
Local riders excel at MX Nationals at Rover Raceway
Image: RUBEN LOUW
