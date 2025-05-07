Joining him is Jason Evans, a seasoned competitor who recently claimed bronze at the World Bowls Indoor Championship, further strengthening SA’s global bowling presence.
The Herald
Leading SA men's bowlers to compete in Nelson Mandela Bay
Top action on cards in Open tournament at multiple venues
Image: SUPPLIED
Bowls fans across the Eastern Cape are in for a spectacle as the SA Open Men’s tournament rolls into town from May 17-25.
Hosted at multiple venues across Gqeberha, Despatch, Kariega, and Jeffreys Bay, the prestigious tournament promises top action as some of SA's top bowlers vie for national glory.
The event will feature three fiercely contested divisions in singles, pairs, and fours, attracting players from around the country — and even some of the world’s best.
Among the stars to watch is Wayne Roberts, now ranked fourth in the World Series rankings and defending champion of last year's national singles title.
He returns on a mission to retain his crown and solidify his place among the sport's elite.
Joining him is Jason Evans, a seasoned competitor who recently claimed bronze at the World Bowls Indoor Championship, further strengthening SA’s global bowling presence.
In total, six of SA’s top 40-ranked players in the World Series rankings will be participating — a testament to the calibre of this national event.
Bay talent will also be looking to shine, with Andrew Sterley representing the Port Elizabeth Bowling Club.
Sterley, a two-time EP Masters Champion and current skip of the EP team, will look to leverage his home-ground advantage and showcase the Eastern Cape’s bowling excellence.
The tournament promises not just high-stakes competition but also a vibrant atmosphere across the host clubs.
Spectators are encouraged to visit the various venues and experience the skill, strategy and sportsmanship that define the game of bowls.
Whether a lifelong fan or a newcomer to the sport, the Bowls SA Men’s Nationals offers a rare opportunity to witness bowling at its best, in the heart of Nelson Mandela Bay.
The Herald
