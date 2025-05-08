Helenvale's sporting success a shining light
Abundance of talent in soccer, rugby and cricket in the suburb
Success stories in soccer, rugby and cricket have resulted in Helenvale becoming a beacon of light for children and youths in trying social circumstances.
There are negative connotations attached to Helenvale, but the good that comes out of the area often falls through the cracks...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.