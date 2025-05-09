2.1 Challenge action expected at Victory Raceway

Round 5 of the Victory Raceway dirt oval championship takes place at their circuit on Victoria Drive on Saturday and incorporates a 2.1 Modifieds Challenge that is set to attract the region’s 2.1-litre top drivers.
East London’s Jody van Zummeren will be in attendance along with fellow Border driver Douglas Bailing, and they will be up against current SA champion Burger van der Westhuizen in his SA1-numbered car as well as local star Damon Miles in the SA2 with Malcolm Els, Rimon Landman and Johan Knoesen among the entries.
The classes that will be competing along with the 2.1 Modifieds are the V8 American Saloons, 1600 Saloons, 1660 Modified Saloons, Heavy Metals and Hot Rods.
Gates open to the public at 1pm with trackside parking available at a cost of R50 and racing starts at 5pm, an hour earlier than usual as winter approaches.
Upcoming events:
May 10: Extreme National Festival at Aldo Scribante Raceway; Dirt Oval 2.1 Challenge series at Victory Raceway
May 24: Kart racing at Algoa Kart Club, round four; Enduro, Rover Motorcycle Club round 2 at Innibos, Despatch
May 31: Dirt Oval Racing at PEOTR on Mission Road; Drag Racing at Aldo Scribante Raceway.
