Coding adventures excite Astra Primary’s ‘Robofunatics’
From robot design to online team talks, Astra Primary pupils are diving into the world of robotics and coding as one of the few schools in Nelson Mandela Bay’s northern areas going up against some stiff competition in the SpringBots SA initiative.
SpringBots SA is a robotics club that focuses on uplifting young people through robotics and science, technology, engineering and mathematics education...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.