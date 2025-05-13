East London motorcycle star Jayson Lamb took the class C win in the SunBet ZX10 Masters Cup, finishing in fourth place in race one and third in race two to claim third place overall for the day.
The Herald
Extreme Festival thrills at Aldo Scribante Raceway
Joshua Moore, 14, proves his mettle with first VW Rookie Cup win
Image: JAMES MOORE
The largest crowd seen at Aldo Scribante Raceway in many years was treated to racing out of the top drawer as the National Extreme Festival presented by Coca-Cola held its third round of the championship at the 2.48km circuit in warm and windy conditions.
One of the stars of the show was 14-year-old Joshua Moore, who used his home-track advantage to win his first VW Rookie Cup race.
After having qualified on the front row of the grid for race one, Moore had a brilliant start and led from start to finish under immense pressure from Uzair Khan, who finished in second place, just a mere 0.4 seconds behind Moore.
In race two, Moore started on the second row of the grid, and unfortunately got held up behind a backmarker who had spun on the opening lap, and rejoined the race a lap down, crossing the line in third place behind Christopher Tait and Uzair Khan, leaving Moore second overall for the day behind Khan.
Daniel Bright, from Brights Motorsport, who has been instrumental in Moore’s driver training and car preparation in both the Cape Town-based GTI Challenge Series and the local EP Modified Saloon Championship said: “Josh put in an incredible performance here and keeps growing from strength to strength and this is testament to the hard work that he has been putting in.
“We are extremely proud of his performance on home soil and look forward to further improvements going forward.
“Scribante is a technical circuit that requires precise race craft to succeed, and Josh proved this weekend that he has what it takes.”
Image: BRANDSPONENTIAL
East London motorcycle star Jayson Lamb took the class C win in the SunBet ZX10 Masters Cup, finishing in fourth place in race one and third in race two to claim third place overall for the day.
Defending champion Clinton Seller silenced his critics by opting to start at the back of the grid for both heats in the 21-rider field, and in race one went from the back of the grid to crossing the start/finish line in the lead on the opening lap and storming to the race win by more than six seconds.
He repeated this in race two winning by 8.6 seconds, with Graeme van Breda in second overall, followed by Lamb in third.
Keegan Campos won the opening SA Touring Car race from pole position in his BMW 328tc, followed by the Toyota Corolla of Michael van Rooyen in second, with Julian van der Watt in his VW in third place.
With race two being a reverse grid start, Saood Variawa in his Toyota Corolla took the win, followed by teammate van Rooyen and then the Campos BMW in third.
In the SATC SupaCup class, Tate Bishop proved to be in a league of his own, storming to a double victory and has now won five out of the season’s six races thus far.
Jonathan Mogotsi finished in second place overall, with Charl Visser in third.
Mohammed Karodia won both of the Astron Energy Polo Cup heats, with Charl Smalberger taking second place overall and impressive Volkswagen Rookie Cup Champion Judd Bertholdt filling third place for the day, with Wayne Masters and John Kruger sharing out the Astron Energy Masters wins.
Single seater star Jason Coetzee cruised to another two Toyota Gazoo Racing Cup wins ahead of GR86 Rookie rivals Mbuso Ngwenya and Justin Rogers in both races.
Mario de Sousa won both GR Corolla Dealer wins from Werner Venter and Riaan De Ru in race one and ahead of Paul de Vos and Venter in the second.
Nabil Abdool took both the GR Yaris Media wins from Phuti Mpyane in second and Kyle Kock in third.
The next round of the National Extreme Festival takes place at Zwartkops Raceway in Pretoria on Saturday June 21.
The Herald
