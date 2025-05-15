Following his older brother Joshua’s success at Aldo Scribante Raceway last weekend, where Joshua claimed his first VW Rookie Cup win, Jack Moore has jetted to Spain to take part in the FIA Academy Trophy event that takes place at the Lucas Guerrero International Kart Circuit in Valencia this weekend.
As the current OK-J class champion, Moore is one of only two South Africans who have been selected to take part in this prestigious event and teams up with young lady racer Emma-Rose Dowling in the Rok South Africa team.
Since its launch in 2010, the FIA Karting Academy Trophy has established itself as an essential scouting and training ground for young motorsport talent, and each year, drivers from 40 different countries on five continents get the opportunity to compete on equal terms in identical go-karts.
Chassis and engines are strictly identical and are allocated by drawing lots, with the engines being exchanged amongst the competitors several times during the event, ensuring fairness throughout.
The likes of current Formula One drivers Charles Leclerc, Esteban Ocon and George Russell are all products of the FIA Karting Academy and the event is seen as a major asset in moving up to higher echelons of motorsport, with many talent spotters in attendance.
The FIA Karting Academy Trophy takes place over three rounds with the next round being in Germany from July 17-20 followed by the final round in Italy from September 25-28.
Upcoming events:
May 16: Mercedes-Benz W114/115 display at EP Veteran Car Club in Conyngham Road
May 18: Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride at Valley Road Motorcycles
May 24: Kart racing at Algoa Kart Club, round four; Enduro, Rover Motorcycle Club round 2 at Innibos, Despatch
May 25: American Classics Show day at EP Veteran Car Club in Conyngham Road
May 31: Dirt Oval Racing at PEOTR on Mission Road; Drag Racing at Aldo Scribante Raceway.
The Herald
Jack Moore to fly SA flag in Italy
Image: James Moore
Following his older brother Joshua’s success at Aldo Scribante Raceway last weekend, where Joshua claimed his first VW Rookie Cup win, Jack Moore has jetted to Spain to take part in the FIA Academy Trophy event that takes place at the Lucas Guerrero International Kart Circuit in Valencia this weekend.
As the current OK-J class champion, Moore is one of only two South Africans who have been selected to take part in this prestigious event and teams up with young lady racer Emma-Rose Dowling in the Rok South Africa team.
Since its launch in 2010, the FIA Karting Academy Trophy has established itself as an essential scouting and training ground for young motorsport talent, and each year, drivers from 40 different countries on five continents get the opportunity to compete on equal terms in identical go-karts.
Chassis and engines are strictly identical and are allocated by drawing lots, with the engines being exchanged amongst the competitors several times during the event, ensuring fairness throughout.
The likes of current Formula One drivers Charles Leclerc, Esteban Ocon and George Russell are all products of the FIA Karting Academy and the event is seen as a major asset in moving up to higher echelons of motorsport, with many talent spotters in attendance.
The FIA Karting Academy Trophy takes place over three rounds with the next round being in Germany from July 17-20 followed by the final round in Italy from September 25-28.
Upcoming events:
May 16: Mercedes-Benz W114/115 display at EP Veteran Car Club in Conyngham Road
May 18: Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride at Valley Road Motorcycles
May 24: Kart racing at Algoa Kart Club, round four; Enduro, Rover Motorcycle Club round 2 at Innibos, Despatch
May 25: American Classics Show day at EP Veteran Car Club in Conyngham Road
May 31: Dirt Oval Racing at PEOTR on Mission Road; Drag Racing at Aldo Scribante Raceway.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Sport
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer
Rugby