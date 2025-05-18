The Bowls SA Men's SA Open started on Saturday and is set to continue until Sunday.
Men's SA Open bowls tournament in full swing throughout Nelson Mandela Bay
Image: Werner Hills
The Bowls SA Men's SA Open started on Saturday and is set to continue until Sunday.
Hosted by EP Bowls Association, the tournament's headquarters are at Walmer Bowling Club, with Westview Bowling Club serving as the sub-headquarters.
The event has attracted a diverse group of competitors, showcasing the depth of talent in South African bowls.
After two days of play, the competition has been fierce, with several matches decided by narrow margins.
Players have demonstrated exceptional skill and sportsmanship, setting the stage for an exciting remainder of the tournament.
Detailed results and match statistics are available on the official Bowls SA website.
Rob Forbes, a representative of EP Bowls, spoke about the significance of hosting the event:
“Bringing the Men's SA Open to our region has invigorated the local bowls community. The enthusiasm and participation we've seen are testaments to the sport's growing appeal,” Forbes said.
Bowls SA president David Hamer detailed the broader picture.
“Events like the Men's SA Open are crucial for the development of bowls in SA. They not only provide a platform for competition but also foster community engagement and promote the sport's values.”
As the tournament progresses, anticipation builds for the upcoming matches.
For more information, including match schedules and results, visit the Bowls SA website. — Bowls SA
