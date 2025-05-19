Sport

KwaNobuhle boxers testing their skills in West Africa

Wanga and Vumazonke competing at youth championships in Guinea

Premium
By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 19 May 2025

Two KwaNobuhle boxers will fly the Nelson Mandela Bay flag when they represent SA at the African Boxing Confederation (AFBC) Youth Men’s and Women’s Boxing Championships in Conakry, Guinea, this week.

Oyisa Wanga (67kg) and Indiphile Vumazonke (63kg) were both crowned South African champions in their respective weight divisions at the 2024 nationals...

