Young karting sensation Jack Moore finished in 14th place overall in the final of the opening round of the three-round FIA Karting Academy Trophy Series that was held in Valencia in Spain at the Lucas Guerrero International Kart Circuit at the weekend.
Moore had qualified in 14th place out of 36 karts that had progressed to the finals.
Unfortunately for Moore, the engine that he drew for the qualifying session that determines your grid position for the entire weekend was unfortunately 4km/h slower than the other pool motors, which meant that he would be starting in 14th for all three of the elimination heats.
In race one, he managed a seventh-place finish, which he followed up with a 10th place in race two, setting the second quickest lap time in race one and third fastest in race two and then finished 11th in race three earning him a spot in the finals, starting in 15th place on the grid.
In the final, Emma-Rose Dowling, the only other South African taking part, unfortunately, was an early casualty after tangling with another competitor, which led to her retirement from the race.
Moore had a brilliant start and had progressed up to 12th place, but unfortunately, after four laps, a faulty electrical coil caused the motor to misfire, which led to him losing a few places to finish 14th.
The FIA Karting Academy Trophy takes place over three rounds, with the next round being in Germany from July 17-20, followed by the final round in Italy from September 25-28.
The Herald
Mixed fortunes for karting star Jack Moore in Spain
Image: JAMES MOORE
Young karting sensation Jack Moore finished in 14th place overall in the final of the opening round of the three-round FIA Karting Academy Trophy Series that was held in Valencia in Spain at the Lucas Guerrero International Kart Circuit at the weekend.
Moore had qualified in 14th place out of 36 karts that had progressed to the finals.
Unfortunately for Moore, the engine that he drew for the qualifying session that determines your grid position for the entire weekend was unfortunately 4km/h slower than the other pool motors, which meant that he would be starting in 14th for all three of the elimination heats.
In race one, he managed a seventh-place finish, which he followed up with a 10th place in race two, setting the second quickest lap time in race one and third fastest in race two and then finished 11th in race three earning him a spot in the finals, starting in 15th place on the grid.
In the final, Emma-Rose Dowling, the only other South African taking part, unfortunately, was an early casualty after tangling with another competitor, which led to her retirement from the race.
Moore had a brilliant start and had progressed up to 12th place, but unfortunately, after four laps, a faulty electrical coil caused the motor to misfire, which led to him losing a few places to finish 14th.
The FIA Karting Academy Trophy takes place over three rounds, with the next round being in Germany from July 17-20, followed by the final round in Italy from September 25-28.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Cricket
Sport
Cricket
Sport