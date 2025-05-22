Algoa Motorsport Club is mourning the passing of their chief marshall Heather Lewies who died suddenly on Saturday.
Lewies was a familiar sight at all Motorsport SA (MSA) sanctioned events throughout the Eastern Cape, and her passing will leave a huge void in the sport.
The MSA safety panel chair, Sparky Bright, paid tribute to Lewies.
“We are extremely saddened by the passing of Heather, as we all know marshals play a massive role in the safety of motorsport, and Heather was a dedicated and experienced marshal who looked after the EP Region,” Bright said.
“Heather served as Motorsport SA’s chief regional marshal representative for many years and handled all of the training and recruiting of marshals, overseeing all motorsport events, arranging marshal attendance and well as being chief marshal on the ground at countless events from karting to motocross, dirt oval, rallying, enduro, drags and main circuit racing.
“Her experience, years of service and friendly nature are a massive loss to the sport, and she will be sorely missed.”
A celebration of Lewies's life will be held at Aldo Scribante Raceway on Saturday at 2pm.
The Herald
Algoa Motorsport Club mourn the loss of a legend
Image: DARRYL KUKARD
Algoa Motorsport Club is mourning the passing of their chief marshall Heather Lewies who died suddenly on Saturday.
Lewies was a familiar sight at all Motorsport SA (MSA) sanctioned events throughout the Eastern Cape, and her passing will leave a huge void in the sport.
The MSA safety panel chair, Sparky Bright, paid tribute to Lewies.
“We are extremely saddened by the passing of Heather, as we all know marshals play a massive role in the safety of motorsport, and Heather was a dedicated and experienced marshal who looked after the EP Region,” Bright said.
“Heather served as Motorsport SA’s chief regional marshal representative for many years and handled all of the training and recruiting of marshals, overseeing all motorsport events, arranging marshal attendance and well as being chief marshal on the ground at countless events from karting to motocross, dirt oval, rallying, enduro, drags and main circuit racing.
“Her experience, years of service and friendly nature are a massive loss to the sport, and she will be sorely missed.”
A celebration of Lewies's life will be held at Aldo Scribante Raceway on Saturday at 2pm.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Rugby
Sport
Cricket
Sport