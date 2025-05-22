Nelson Mandela Bay cyclists excel at African champs
Three part of team which came back from Egypt with gold medals
Three Nelson Mandela Bay professional cyclists were part of a team which struck gold at the recent Confédération Africaine de Cyclisme (CAC) African Track Championships held at the Cairo International Velodrome in Egypt from May 12-16.
Brothers Brad, 27, and Kellan Gouveris, 31, Rhys Burrell, 18, and Carl Bonthuys, 29, from the Western Cape, teamed up to secure first place in the team pursuit...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.