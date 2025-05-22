Strong field expected for Nelson Mandela Bay Half-Marathon
International runners will add a potent dimension to Gqeberha event
There will be a strong international flavour when the Nelson Mandela Bay Half-Marathon plays out at Pollok Beach on June 28.
Big-name runners such as Kenyan Rodgers Kipchirchir Murei and Saibi Chebet of Uganda have already confirmed their participation in next month’s race, with more expected to add their names to the entry list...
