Van Niekerk breaks drought at Madibaz squash tournament

Gqeberha’s Rudi van Niekerk went into full beast mode in the final against Jason le Roux to secure his first Madibaz Open squash title at Mandela University on Sunday.
In a modified format, where each game was played to nine points with sudden death at 8-8, the Londt Park player triumphed 9-2 9-3 9-8 over his university rival.
Along with the shorter games, tournament director Le Roux introduced an innovative bonus point system where players could select a point in each game which would score double should they win the rally.
“This was designed to create a fresh dynamic for the players, especially since they often compete in events with identical formats,” Le Roux said.
“The players really embraced it and we’ll definitely consider using it again, depending on the tournament’s level.”
Though games were shorter, the round-robin format ensured players had more matches than in a traditional knockout tournament.
Le Roux said the Madibaz Open would revert to the traditional scoring format when it served as a qualification event for the University Sports SA team, which it often does.
The final proved an ideal showcase for the bonus-point feature, particularly in the tense third game.
The 37-year-old Van Niekerk started strongly, using speed and attack to dominate the first two games.
With a clear lead at seven points in each, he successfully nominated the bonus point to close out both games.
Desperate to extend the match, Le Roux pushed back in the third.
Leading 6-5, he called for the bonus point and won the rally to move to 8-5, which gave him three game points.
But Van Niekerk, determined to avoid a fourth, rallied with two precise backhand drop shots to narrow the gap to 8-7.
He then called for his bonus point to set up a potential match point.
In a tense rally where both played cautiously, Van Niekerk ultimately forced an error from Le Roux to take the game 9-8 and, with it, the match.
Van Niekerk, who represents SA Country Districts in provincial squash, was elated to secure the title after three previous runner-up finishes.
“It felt amazing to finally get the win. I really enjoyed the new format — it made you think more strategically,” he said.
“My plan was to start each game cautiously and then attack as I settled in.”
Having ruptured his Achilles tendon in December 2023, Van Niekerk spent much of 2024 recovering and this victory marks a promising return to form.
“I’m feeling good now, though after a tough week on court I can still feel the effects,” he said.
The Madibaz Open champion also had a strong showing at the recent SA Country Districts interprovincial, where he lost only one match.
“So I’m excited for what’s ahead this year.”
In the women’s section, which featured mostly second- and third-league players, Madibaz student Tanith Moreton emerged top of the class.
Former Madibaz student Hayley Ward and Janet Byrnes both competed in the men’s A section, with Ward impressively finishing third overall. — Full Stop Communications
