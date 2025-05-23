International stunt driver Terry Grant visits Bergsig School

Bergsig Special School in Kariega had the privilege of hosting well-known international stunt driver Terry Grant when he visited the school recently, along with local motoring mogul Marius Roberts.
Grant, along with Marius Roberts, contacted Marco Griesel, who a teacher at the school and asked if it would be possible to do some work for them, as they were going to be doing some filming in SA around the Gqeberha and Kariega areas in preparation for the upcoming celebration of 50 years of the VW Polo internationally.
Bergsig Special School was tasked with adapting a VW Polo and manufacturing some metal ramp stands for Grant to use at Simola Hill Climb in Knysna, where he would attempt to drive the Polo from the start to the top of the hill during the lunch break at the Hill Climb on just two wheels, as well as manufacturing other stands and ramps that would be used in a film shoot on the M4 freeway and in the harbour area.
In a rear-wheel vehicle, it’s a simple matter of welding the differential together, but due to the VW Polo being a front-wheel drive vehicle, it required special attention to detail to get both front wheels locked together.
The first practice session was a short run that took place in the parking lot at the hotel in Knysna on the Friday night of the Simola weekend, to the delight of the curious crowd that had gathered.
During Saturday's attempt up the hill, Grant got as far as turn three on two wheels before the electronic safety features in the car forced it into limp mode, reducing power from the engine.
Before returning to the United Kingdom, Grant requested a visit to Bergsig School to see how and where the preparations were done and he was also keen to meet the pupils that were involved.
On arrival he did a couple of stunts with the Polo to show the pupils that their hard work had paid off.
This was followed by a meet-and-greet session as well as a tour of the workshops.
“This has been one of my best days in SA,” Grant said after the visit.
“I am so impressed with the quality of workmanship and the skills that the learners are taught here that I have taken loads of pictures to show my people back home in the UK how skilled the learners are, and will definitely visit again when I am in the Eastern Cape and will certainly be using them for some new projects in the future.”
Teacher Griesel added: “We as a school would like to thank Terry and Marius for the opportunity to be involved in such a big project that has given us some wonderful exposure, and we look forward to working together with them in the future.”
The Herald
International stunt driver Terry Grant visits Bergsig School
Image: Darryl Kukard
Bergsig Special School in Kariega had the privilege of hosting well-known international stunt driver Terry Grant when he visited the school recently, along with local motoring mogul Marius Roberts.
Grant, along with Marius Roberts, contacted Marco Griesel, who a teacher at the school and asked if it would be possible to do some work for them, as they were going to be doing some filming in SA around the Gqeberha and Kariega areas in preparation for the upcoming celebration of 50 years of the VW Polo internationally.
Bergsig Special School was tasked with adapting a VW Polo and manufacturing some metal ramp stands for Grant to use at Simola Hill Climb in Knysna, where he would attempt to drive the Polo from the start to the top of the hill during the lunch break at the Hill Climb on just two wheels, as well as manufacturing other stands and ramps that would be used in a film shoot on the M4 freeway and in the harbour area.
In a rear-wheel vehicle, it’s a simple matter of welding the differential together, but due to the VW Polo being a front-wheel drive vehicle, it required special attention to detail to get both front wheels locked together.
The first practice session was a short run that took place in the parking lot at the hotel in Knysna on the Friday night of the Simola weekend, to the delight of the curious crowd that had gathered.
During Saturday's attempt up the hill, Grant got as far as turn three on two wheels before the electronic safety features in the car forced it into limp mode, reducing power from the engine.
Before returning to the United Kingdom, Grant requested a visit to Bergsig School to see how and where the preparations were done and he was also keen to meet the pupils that were involved.
On arrival he did a couple of stunts with the Polo to show the pupils that their hard work had paid off.
This was followed by a meet-and-greet session as well as a tour of the workshops.
“This has been one of my best days in SA,” Grant said after the visit.
“I am so impressed with the quality of workmanship and the skills that the learners are taught here that I have taken loads of pictures to show my people back home in the UK how skilled the learners are, and will definitely visit again when I am in the Eastern Cape and will certainly be using them for some new projects in the future.”
Teacher Griesel added: “We as a school would like to thank Terry and Marius for the opportunity to be involved in such a big project that has given us some wonderful exposure, and we look forward to working together with them in the future.”
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Sport
Sport
Sport
Rugby
Sport