Storm’s Smit hammers ton to sink hosts EP

Former Dolphins batter Kyle Smit scored the first century of the Veterans Cricket Association of SA Over-40s IPT, being played in Nelson Mandela Bay this week.
The teams have been playing 45- and 20-over fixtures since Sunday, and on Thursday, it was the longer of the two formats which was contested.
Playing for the Eastern Storm, Smit was in no mood to fiddle about at the crease, smashing 142 in only 86 balls with 22 fours and four sixes as his team totalled a huge 355 for eight in the 45 overs against hosts Eastern Province, who replied with 271/9, at Daniel Pienaar Technical High School in Kariega.
Smit and Nico Swanepoel shared a telling stand of 173 for the second wicket to set up the innings for the Eastern Storm.
Pieter Booysen then came in and clubbed 61 off 39 to add momentum in the death overs.
Kelvin Hooke made 52 (42 balls) to top-score in EP’s chase and Neil van de Linde added 46 and Nevin Nel 39 at the top of the order.
Johan van Rooyen and Rashad Mia took three wickets each as Eastern Storm won by 84 runs.
Eastern Storm will now play the Titans in the final at the Gelvandale Cricket Club on Friday (9.30am) to decide the 45-overs champions.
On Saturday, the Dolphins and Lions will square off in the T20, also at the Gelvandale club (2pm)
Day five’s 45-over summarised scores:
Eastern Storm vs Eastern Province, Daniel Pienaar HTS
Eastern Storm 355/8 in 45 overs (Kyle Smit 142, Nico Swanepoel 68, Pieter Booysen 61, Johan Fourie 27; Nathaniel Howard 2/51, Dewald van Rooyen 2/77, Ryan Nomdoe 2/67). Eastern Province 271/9 in 45 overs (Nevin Nel 39, Neil van der Linde 46, Dewald van Rooyen 23, Kelvin Hooke 52, Jacques Stroebel 26; Johan van Rooyen 3/58, Rashad Mia 3/38, Johan Fourie 2/44). Dolphins won by 84 runs
Dolphins vs Boland, Despatch Oval
Dolphins 229/6 in 25 overs (Stephan Joubert 28, Warren Gray 22, Ashley Lombard 89, Ryan Reeves 50no; Dale Heramb 3/38, Louis Koen 2/41). Boland 156/6 in 25 overs (Christiaan Ritter 64, Reinhardt Strydom 29; Charl Groenewald 2/24). Dolphins won by 73 runs
Western Province vs Lions, Gelvandale CC
WP 189/7 in 37 overs (Will Hantam 47, Jaco Castle 37, Shuray Booley 21, Muhammad Sohail Imran 21; Christoff Visser 2/41, Shaan Hussain 3/25). Lions 170/6 in 34 overs (Brandon Buckley 51, Zander de Bruyn 46, Sonnyboy Letshele 32no; Devon Kriel 2/44, Shamiel Bey 2/39). Lions won by four wickets on DLS Method
Titans vs Border, Heatherbank CC
Match abandoned, unplayable pitch
Day six’s 45-over playoff schedule:
7th/8th: EP vs Border, Heatherbank CC
5th/6th: Boland vs Lions, Despatch Oval
3rd/4th: Dolphins vs WP, Daniel Pienaar HTS
1st/2nd: Eastern Storm vs Titans, Gelvandale CC
Storm’s Smit hammers ton to sink hosts EP
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
Former Dolphins batter Kyle Smit scored the first century of the Veterans Cricket Association of SA Over-40s IPT, being played in Nelson Mandela Bay this week.
The teams have been playing 45- and 20-over fixtures since Sunday, and on Thursday, it was the longer of the two formats which was contested.
Playing for the Eastern Storm, Smit was in no mood to fiddle about at the crease, smashing 142 in only 86 balls with 22 fours and four sixes as his team totalled a huge 355 for eight in the 45 overs against hosts Eastern Province, who replied with 271/9, at Daniel Pienaar Technical High School in Kariega.
Smit and Nico Swanepoel shared a telling stand of 173 for the second wicket to set up the innings for the Eastern Storm.
Pieter Booysen then came in and clubbed 61 off 39 to add momentum in the death overs.
Kelvin Hooke made 52 (42 balls) to top-score in EP’s chase and Neil van de Linde added 46 and Nevin Nel 39 at the top of the order.
Johan van Rooyen and Rashad Mia took three wickets each as Eastern Storm won by 84 runs.
Eastern Storm will now play the Titans in the final at the Gelvandale Cricket Club on Friday (9.30am) to decide the 45-overs champions.
On Saturday, the Dolphins and Lions will square off in the T20, also at the Gelvandale club (2pm)
Day five’s 45-over summarised scores:
Eastern Storm vs Eastern Province, Daniel Pienaar HTS
Eastern Storm 355/8 in 45 overs (Kyle Smit 142, Nico Swanepoel 68, Pieter Booysen 61, Johan Fourie 27; Nathaniel Howard 2/51, Dewald van Rooyen 2/77, Ryan Nomdoe 2/67). Eastern Province 271/9 in 45 overs (Nevin Nel 39, Neil van der Linde 46, Dewald van Rooyen 23, Kelvin Hooke 52, Jacques Stroebel 26; Johan van Rooyen 3/58, Rashad Mia 3/38, Johan Fourie 2/44). Dolphins won by 84 runs
Dolphins vs Boland, Despatch Oval
Dolphins 229/6 in 25 overs (Stephan Joubert 28, Warren Gray 22, Ashley Lombard 89, Ryan Reeves 50no; Dale Heramb 3/38, Louis Koen 2/41). Boland 156/6 in 25 overs (Christiaan Ritter 64, Reinhardt Strydom 29; Charl Groenewald 2/24). Dolphins won by 73 runs
Western Province vs Lions, Gelvandale CC
WP 189/7 in 37 overs (Will Hantam 47, Jaco Castle 37, Shuray Booley 21, Muhammad Sohail Imran 21; Christoff Visser 2/41, Shaan Hussain 3/25). Lions 170/6 in 34 overs (Brandon Buckley 51, Zander de Bruyn 46, Sonnyboy Letshele 32no; Devon Kriel 2/44, Shamiel Bey 2/39). Lions won by four wickets on DLS Method
Titans vs Border, Heatherbank CC
Match abandoned, unplayable pitch
Day six’s 45-over playoff schedule:
7th/8th: EP vs Border, Heatherbank CC
5th/6th: Boland vs Lions, Despatch Oval
3rd/4th: Dolphins vs WP, Daniel Pienaar HTS
1st/2nd: Eastern Storm vs Titans, Gelvandale CC
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Sport
Sport
Sport
Rugby
Rugby