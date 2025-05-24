Bowls SA Open set for thrilling finale

Perfect bowling conditions greeted players and spectators alike at the Westview Bowling Club as the Bowls SA Men’s Open reached a thrilling climax with semifinal action across the pairs, fours, and singles disciplines unfolding on Saturday.
A day of top-quality play saw experience and composure shine through under the pressure of competition, which brings the best of the best to Gqeberha.
In the pairs, the Knysna duo of Billy Radloff and John Rimbault showcased consistency and tactical precision to edge out Donny Piketh and Mike Herbert of Morningside Country Club.
The semifinal was tightly contested, with the momentum swinging midway through the game.
In the end, it was Radloff and Rimbault who managed to keep their nerve when it counted most as the pressure finally told down the business end.
They secured a 17-11 victory in a match where the scoreline didn’t quite reflect the closeness of the battle, earning themselves a deserved spot in the final against Mickey Underwood and Logan Sobramany (Comrades Bowling Club).
The fours discipline saw two compelling semifinals unfold in the afternoon, where the sun baked the greens and the perfect surfaces allowed for some excellent shot-making.
Current Protea Niksa Benguric led his star-studded team in the final after a fast start against the quartet led by Wilson Malobolo.
The match was enthralling as Malobolo's side clawed their way back to within five shots but ultimately fell short in a 28-17 defeat.
In the other semifinal, it was an all-Port Natal affair as Paul White’s team overcame Wayne Roberts’ side 20-11. White’s leadership proved instrumental, guiding his team with precision and calm to secure a crucial victory and a place in the gold medal match.
Meanwhile, the Open singles semifinals delivered the kind of high-stakes drama expected at this level.
Former SA international Wayne Perry was in devastating form as he ended the hopes of Mowbray’s Dave van der Walt in a commanding display. Perry’s line and length were nearly flawless, and he advanced to the final with a clinical 21-8 win.
Awaiting him was Brendan Ferns, who produced a spirited fightback from Aiden De Smidt in a tightly-fought match, eventually triumphing 21-17.
Ferns needed to produce quality bowls time and time again as he came from 17-12 behind to move within one of representing SA at the World Champion of Champions later in the year.
With brilliant weather and more excellent bowls to follow, the Westview Bowling Club is set to witness a showcase of SA talent on Sunday as new champions emerge with the right to be called national champions.
And it might even be a golden day for Perry, who competes in not one but two finals as he looks to win singles and fours gold.
Sunday's action starts at 8.30am. — Bowls SA
Bowls SA Open set for thrilling finale
Image: WADE PRETORIUS
Perfect bowling conditions greeted players and spectators alike at the Westview Bowling Club as the Bowls SA Men’s Open reached a thrilling climax with semifinal action across the pairs, fours, and singles disciplines unfolding on Saturday.
A day of top-quality play saw experience and composure shine through under the pressure of competition, which brings the best of the best to Gqeberha.
In the pairs, the Knysna duo of Billy Radloff and John Rimbault showcased consistency and tactical precision to edge out Donny Piketh and Mike Herbert of Morningside Country Club.
The semifinal was tightly contested, with the momentum swinging midway through the game.
In the end, it was Radloff and Rimbault who managed to keep their nerve when it counted most as the pressure finally told down the business end.
They secured a 17-11 victory in a match where the scoreline didn’t quite reflect the closeness of the battle, earning themselves a deserved spot in the final against Mickey Underwood and Logan Sobramany (Comrades Bowling Club).
The fours discipline saw two compelling semifinals unfold in the afternoon, where the sun baked the greens and the perfect surfaces allowed for some excellent shot-making.
Current Protea Niksa Benguric led his star-studded team in the final after a fast start against the quartet led by Wilson Malobolo.
The match was enthralling as Malobolo's side clawed their way back to within five shots but ultimately fell short in a 28-17 defeat.
In the other semifinal, it was an all-Port Natal affair as Paul White’s team overcame Wayne Roberts’ side 20-11. White’s leadership proved instrumental, guiding his team with precision and calm to secure a crucial victory and a place in the gold medal match.
Meanwhile, the Open singles semifinals delivered the kind of high-stakes drama expected at this level.
Former SA international Wayne Perry was in devastating form as he ended the hopes of Mowbray’s Dave van der Walt in a commanding display. Perry’s line and length were nearly flawless, and he advanced to the final with a clinical 21-8 win.
Awaiting him was Brendan Ferns, who produced a spirited fightback from Aiden De Smidt in a tightly-fought match, eventually triumphing 21-17.
Ferns needed to produce quality bowls time and time again as he came from 17-12 behind to move within one of representing SA at the World Champion of Champions later in the year.
With brilliant weather and more excellent bowls to follow, the Westview Bowling Club is set to witness a showcase of SA talent on Sunday as new champions emerge with the right to be called national champions.
And it might even be a golden day for Perry, who competes in not one but two finals as he looks to win singles and fours gold.
Sunday's action starts at 8.30am. — Bowls SA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Sport
Sport
Sport
Sport
Rugby