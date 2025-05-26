Brendan Ferns etched his name into the record books as he claimed the Bowls SA Men’s Open Singles title in a gripping showdown against Wayne Perry at the Westview Bowling Club in Gqeberha on Sunday.
Ferns crowned SA Men’s Open singles bowls champion in thrilling Westview finale
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
Brendan Ferns etched his name into the record books as he claimed the Bowls SA Men’s Open Singles title in a gripping showdown against Wayne Perry at the Westview Bowling Club in Gqeberha on Sunday.
The final, played in blustery conditions, saw both players locked in a tense race to 21 shots, with the scores remaining neck-and-neck in the early stages.
Perry, representing the Wingate Park Country Club, matched Ferns for much of the match with precision draw shots and measured composure.
But as the game entered its crucial phases, Ferns — also playing out of the Wingate Park Country Club — found another gear.
A string of telling shots allowed him to build a steady lead, applying scoreboard pressure which ultimately proved too much for White to overcome.
Ferns sealed the victory 21-16, earning not only the coveted singles crown but also a berth in the prestigious World Champion of Champions event set to be played later this year in Sydney.
In the fours final, Paul White’s Westville team let an early 8-0 lead slip against the powerhouse quartet led by fellow Gold Squad member Niksa Benguric.
Backed by the formidable trio of Driaan van Niekerk, Perry and CP Mathewson, Benguric’s side stormed back with clinical shot-making and relentless pressure to claim a resounding 24-14 win.
The pairs final saw the Knysna Bowling Club shine brightly as Billy Radloff and John Rimbault delivered a dominant performance.
Their aggressive, front-foot style proved too much for Logan Sobramony and Mike Underwood, who struggled to keep pace.
Radloff and Rimbault surged to a convincing victory, sealing a proud moment for the coastal club who celebrate their centenary this year.
In the veterans’ final, it was Otto Holicki who prevailed over Arnie Muscat after soaring out to an initial lead which he never let go of. — Bowls SA
