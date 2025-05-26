SA basketball league needs shake up, says Vincent after MBB’s early BAL exit
Not enough league matches in a season for players to improve, compared to other countries
Experienced head coach Sam Vincent has bemoaned the current structure of SA’s domestic Basketball National League (BNL), saying it needs to change if the country’s teams are to be successful on the continent.
Vincent, a 1986 NBA champion with the Boston Celtics, was speaking after his Johannesburg-based Made By Ball (MBB) were eliminated from Africa’s biggest tournament, the Basketball Africa League, in Rwanda on Sunday...
