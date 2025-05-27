Coach Thabo September leaves Chippa after demotion
Offer of assistant role turned down because ‘I don’t want to be in the new coach’s way’
Coach Thabo September has decided to leave Chippa United after being told he would be demoted to an assistant coach for the new season.
September, one of Chippa’s longest-serving coaches, spent 18 months with the Betway Premiership side...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.