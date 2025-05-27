Sport

EP Rugby considering outside investor in union

Premium
By George Byron - 27 May 2025

Radical plans to overhaul EP Rugby’s constitution have been drawn up so that a powerful commercial arm can be created to facilitate negotiations with an interested cash-flush equity partner.

The far-reaching proposals will be discussed when rugby bosses and club leaders gather for a potentially ground-breaking special general meeting in Gqeberha on June 7...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Asbestos trial-within-trial resumes in Bloemfontein High Court - 26 May 2025
Father hospitalized, nine children dead after Israeli strike on Gaza | REUTERS

Most Read