EP Rugby considering outside investor in union
Radical plans to overhaul EP Rugby’s constitution have been drawn up so that a powerful commercial arm can be created to facilitate negotiations with an interested cash-flush equity partner.
The far-reaching proposals will be discussed when rugby bosses and club leaders gather for a potentially ground-breaking special general meeting in Gqeberha on June 7...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.