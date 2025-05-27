World Surf League Tour back with a bang
Exciting surfing returns to Jeffreys Bay in July, after Olympic break
After a break in 2024, due to a clash with the surf contest at the Paris Olympics, the World Surf League (WSL) Tour will be back with some exciting and competitive action.
The competition will feature the sport’s most elite athletes carving up the iconic Supertubes from July 11-20 in Jeffreys Bay...
