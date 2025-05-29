Regional dirt oval series continues at PE Oval Track Raceway

The third round of the exciting DO4SA Regional Dirt Oval Championship takes place on Saturday at PE Oval Track Raceway (PEOTR) along Mission Road in the Greenbushes area, and by lunchtime on Thursday more than 70 entries had been received.
The event also serves as round four of the PEOTR Club Championship, so included in the bill will be the development class for newcomers, as well as all the classic six classes.
The regional classes that will be in action are the 1600 Stock Saloons, 1660 Modified Saloons, 2.1 Modified Saloons, Hot Rods, Heavy Metals and the V8 American Saloons.
In the 1600 Stock Saloons, there is an interesting battle for supremacy starting to play out in this highly competitive class that continues to grow, where Pieta de Lange has a narrow 10-point lead over Deon Kretzmann, with Stephan le Cante in third place, just 32 points adrift.
The 1660 Modified class is the biggest in the Regional Championship, and Marthinus Muller has had a good season where he enjoys a 60-point lead over Charne Schuin, with Jason Drake in third place and Nadia Rautenbach in a narrow fourth.
The 2.1 Modified class is the closest in the championship where Malcolm Els has a mere five-point lead over Rimon Landman with Kean Barnard a further four points behind, while in the Hot Rod Kiaan Aylward continues to shine and has built a 72-point lead over Ludolf Olckers, with Dawid “Baba” Grundlingh just four points behind in third place.
In the Heavy Metal class, Danie de Vos is the runaway leader and has a 100-point lead over Joshua Sletcher and SA champion Pierre van der Berg, who are tied on points in second.
The V8 American Saloon class is another close affair upfront and Juan Roesstorff has a mere one-point lead over Rohan van Vuuren and PEOTR club chair Wayne Holland in third with a deficit of 23 points.
Gates to the circuit open at 12.30pm with the racing action getting under way at 5pm.
Spectators are urged to arrive early to book a parking spot around the outside of the circuit.
Upcoming events:
May30: Friday Night Drags at Aldo Scribante Raceway
May 31: Regional round 3 of Dirt Oval Racing at PE Oval Track Raceway
June 7: Main circuit racing at Aldo Scribante Raceway, round 3
June 15: Top End Run at East London Grand Prix Circuit
June 21: EP Off-Road championship round 2 at Innibos Lapa; Regional round 4 of Dirt Oval Racing at PE Oval Track Raceway; Algoa Kart Club round 4 of regional and club championship
June 27-28: ROK Karting Nationals at Algoa Kart Club.
The Herald
Regional dirt oval series continues at PE Oval Track Raceway
Image: Peter Henning
The Herald
