Sport

James Moloi re-elected as Athletics SA president along with most of board

01 June 2025
David Isaacson
Sports reporter
James Moloi, seen here with Steve Khanyile, was re-elected as president of Athletics South Africa on Saturday.
James Moloi, seen here with Steve Khanyile, was re-elected as president of Athletics South Africa on Saturday.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

James Moloi was re-elected president of Athletics South Africa (ASA) on Saturday, along with most of the board he worked with.

John Mathane from Gauteng North takes over as vice-president from Shireen Noble and Kesaoleboga Molotsane from Athletics Free State (AFS) replaces Hendrick Mokganyetsi as the athletes’ representative.

Jean Verster (track and field), Enoch Skosana (road running) and Jakes Jacobs (cross country) retained their positions.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

SO MANY SHARKS! Sardines netted at Port Edward #sardinerun2025 ...
Stellenbosch students march to demand expulsion of student Theuns du Toit and ...

Most Read