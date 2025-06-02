Madibaz Campus Sport League scores big time

A substantial sponsorship of the Madibaz Campus Sport League by Score Energy Drink represents a significant moment in the development of Nelson Mandela University’s recreation and social cohesion programme.
Madibaz Sport launched the league three years ago to allow every student registered at Mandela University’s Gqeberha and George campuses to participate in a code that interests them.
While it emphasises fun over result, the league plays a crucial role in identifying talent for Madibaz Sport’s senior teams.
Its other major focus is overcoming social challenges within the university environment by keeping students healthy, happy and engaged.
Campus Sport League recreation manager Mthunzi Hewu said Madibaz also wanted to use sport as a unifying platform to strengthen social bonds, inclusivity and a sense of belonging among its students.
He said the sports drink company “partially” came on board last year by sponsoring kit for the football and netball teams.
From this year, its commitment extends to all registered codes (football, netball, basketball, chess, rugby, and volleyball at the Gqeberha campus, and football and netball at George), thanks to its full support of the institution’s recreational sports programme.
“The league has also received a welcome financial injection [from Score],” Hewu, who explained that many teams had previously competed in mismatched outfits, said.
Teams finishing within the top eight of their respective logs will now receive official match kits.
“This initiative aims to bring more formality to the league and, in turn, increase the overall value of the programme,” Hewu said.
This week, the league’s staff, in partnership with Score, hosted a series of activations at various university residences to encourage student participation.
According to Hewu, interest in these codes had gained significant momentum at both campuses.
This year, 32 teams featuring 800 players will take part in the men’s football competition in Gqeberha, while more than 200 female students across 19 teams will participate in netball matches.
In George, 10 men’s football teams will play a total of 50 matches before the competition’s conclusion in October.
Such was the growth of campus football that it had created the need for the competition to run on a more professional basis.
To this end, the university linked up with the SA Football Association’s Fifa-integrated player registration and competition system in 2023.
Players on the database are issued Fifa Connect IDs, which are used to record transfers, identify talent and ensure clubs are rewarded for developing players. — Full Stop Communications
