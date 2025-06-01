Sundowns unable to scale Pyramids, as Egyptian club crowned kings of Africa
Brazilians left to rue missed chances and what might have been in final tie decided by minutest details
Mamelodi Sundowns were a goal from the glory of being crowned African champions again, but Pyramids FC hung on through a gut-clenching final 15 minutes of the final on Sunday night to lift the trophy as winners of the 2024-25 Caf Champions League trophy.
The Egyptian outfit clinched their first Champions League title winning the second leg at Cairo's June 30 Air Defence Stadium 2-1 after earning a last-gasp 1-1 draw at Loftus Versfeld last week.
Coach Miguel Cardoso's brave Sundowns, playing their first final since winning their first Champions League in 2016, were left to rue the fractional moments that decide matches at this level.
Downs have to rue how agonisingly close they came. In Pretoria two Saturday's ago Walid El Karti's equaliser came seconds from the end. In Cairo, Downs had chances — particularly two saves from the legs of Pyramids goalkeeper Ahmed El Shenawy — that could have won it.
It was not to be. The chances that did find the back of the net settled 180 minutes and some added time of a spectacularly closely-contested final where the 3-2 aggregate scoreline to Pyramids said a lot of how tight the proceedings were.
Fiston Mayele — Pyramids’ excellent Democratic Republic of Congo striker, who looks set to be among the favourites for the Confederation of African Football’s local-based player of the year award — has played a major part in them being such a force in the Champions League.
Croatian coach Krunoslav Jurčić has had his side superbly drilled and Mayele as a huge presence as the spearhead. They had been particularly strong at home, scoring 32 goals and conceding six in seven matches at June 30 Stadium, so Downs were up against it.
Mayele opened the scoring in the 23rd minute, profiting from Grant Kekana’s defensive error.
From there, it was Sundowns’ task to aim for an unanswered goal to take the tie to extra time and penalties, or two to win. They had an outstanding chance for that spurned by Tashreeq Matthews seconds before the break.
Ahmed Samy made it 3-1 heading in a free-kick in the 56th, and Downs needed two unanswered goals to win.
Iqraam Rayners pulled one back in the 75th. Downs could not find another, despite substitute Peter Shalulile coming excruciatingly close.
In the opening half, Sundowns paid for being that minute margin loose that can be so costly at the rarefied level of a continental final and went behind from a defensive error. Had the bounce of the ball gone their way, the Brazilians could also have gone to the break level.
A cleverly-worked free-kick from the middle by Downs saw Aubrey Modiba chip short into the path of Rayners, who took the ball over his shoulder and volleyed high.
At the other end a half-clearance fell to Ahmed Atef on the edge of the box to strike well, but too close to Williams, who took easily.
Pyramids were flexing their muscle and Downs a margin stretched when the Pretoria team conceded.
A ball upfield found Mayele on the right, who fed Atef to make ground and cross. Kekana’s volley was mis-hit and straight into the path of the grateful Congolese, who needs no second invitation in such situations and picked his spot past Ronwen Williams.
Six minutes into added time Lucas Ribeiro took a chip on his chest, turned and expertly fed the sharp run through of Matthews to be one-on-one with El Shenawy, somehow finding the keeper's legs.
Sundowns pushed for an equaliser back from the change rooms.
They had a decent video assistant referee check — looking to overturn Somalian referee Omar Artan’s rejection of a penalty appeal for a push on Iqraam Rayners — overturned in the 51st.
When those two good opportunities on either side of the break did not materialise in a goal, the situation seemed ripe for Pyramids to get a second.
They did when, after Divine Lunga conceded a free-kick on Downs’ left side, right-back Mohamed Chibi’s delivery found centreback Samy free of marker Jayden Adams in the box to head past Williams at close range.
As Downs sought two goals, Teboho Mokoena’s free-kick tested El Shenawy.
The Brazilians got one goal when Samy’s headed clearance could only go as far as Rayners on the left of the box to volley past El Shenawy.
With Sundowns piling on the pressure Ribeiro fed Shaluile who forced a superb stop off the legs of El Shenawy from point blank.
Two minutes into a frenetic 10 minutes of added time, Mayele spooned over from in front of the goalmouth.
The Egyptian club regained their composure to shut out the last eight minutes.