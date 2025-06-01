Sundowns unable to scale Pyramids, as Egyptian club crowned kings of Africa

Mamelodi Sundowns were a goal from the glory of being crowned African champions again, but Pyramids FC hung on through a gut-clenching final 15 minutes of the final on Sunday night to lift the trophy as winners of the 2024-25 Caf Champions League trophy.

The Egyptian outfit clinched their first Champions League title winning the second leg at Cairo's June 30 Air Defence Stadium 2-1 after earning a last-gasp 1-1 draw at Loftus Versfeld last week.

Coach Miguel Cardoso's brave Sundowns, playing their first final since winning their first Champions League in 2016, were left to rue the fractional moments that decide matches at this level.

Downs have to rue how agonisingly close they came. In Pretoria two Saturday's ago Walid El Karti's equaliser came seconds from the end. In Cairo, Downs had chances — particularly two saves from the legs of Pyramids goalkeeper Ahmed El Shenawy — that could have won it.