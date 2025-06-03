Hot racing warms up PE Oval Track Raceway

The third round of the DO4SA Dirt Oval Regional Championship that alternates between Victory Raceway and the PE Oval Track Raceway (PEOTR) took place in cool, calm conditions at PEOTR on Saturday evening, with a field of 80 competitors entertaining the large crowd of spectators.
Jonathan van Vuuren kept it neat with a consistent drive, managing to dodge two cars in the final that both lost wheels right in front of him to take a well-deserved win in the Classic 6 class.
Malcolm Els was the star of the show in the 2.1 Modified class and was the runaway winner, leaving a four-car fight for second place behind him.
In the highly competitive 1660 Modified Saloon class, Jason Drake led from the start but was pressured by Francois Engelbrecht.
Unfortunately, usual top contender Marthinus Muller withdrew during the final with mechanical failure, giving Drake a healthy boost in the regional championship standings.
In the 1600 Stock Saloon class, Pieta de Lange led from pole position in the final to take yet another convincing win in the evenly matched class, as did Joshua Sletcher in the Heavy Metal class, racing to an easy win.
Piet Scheepers was back to his best in the Hot Rod class with a comfortable win, and in the V8 American Saloon class, the ever-improving Rohan van Vuuren got the better of the fancied Allan Booysen from Bloemfontein, as well as local star Juan Roesstorff, resulting in Van Vuuren winning the much sought after driver of the day award.
The class results were:
Development Class: 1 Quade de Lange (C185), 2 Chayton Collins (B46), 3 Justin Fourie (C326)
1600 Saloons: 1 Pieta de Lange (C185), 2 Reghardt Joubert (SA3), 3 Ruben Barnard (C139)
1660 Modified Saloons: 1 Jason Drake (SA3), 2 Francois Engelbrecht (E98), 3 Nadia Rautenbach (E61)
2.1 Modifieds: 1 Malcolm Els (E85), 2 Rimon Landman (E154), 3 Kean Barnard (E15)
Hot Rods: 1 Piet Scheepers (C23), 2 Johan Kuyler (D81), 3 Kiaan Aylward (E28)
Heavy Metals: 1 Joshua Sletcher (C100), 2 Danie de Vos (SA2), 3 Dave Victor (E88)
Classic 6s: 1 Jonathan van Vuuren (C721), 2 Michael Kruger (C550), 3 Rexlee Beeton (C133)
V8 American Saloons: 1 Rohan van Vuuren (E60), 2 Juan Roesstorff (SA3), 3 Wayne Holland (C21)
Driver of the day: Rohan van Vuuren (E60)
The Herald
Hot racing warms up PE Oval Track Raceway
Image: PETER HENNING
The Herald
