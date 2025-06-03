Increase in entries for Forest Run Challenge expected
Fourth edition offers 15km and 5km races, plus exciting new prize
The fourth edition of the Forest Run Challenge promises to be an even more spectacular event than 2024’s race.
The popular race, which is hosted by the Sibaleka Nani Athletics Club, starts and finishes at the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) regional army base in Willow Drive, Forest Hill, on June 14...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.