The highlight of the Eastern Province bowls calendar played out at the weekend as the prestigious EP Bowls Masters tournament was contested across three categories — open men, open ladies, and, for the first time, U25.
The tournament, regarded as the pinnacle of bowls in the province, did not disappoint, delivering nail-biting action and showcasing some of the finest talent in the region.
Open Men’s Final: Sterley claims third title in epic duel
The men’s final saw an intense battle between two seasoned competitors, Andrew Sterley and Arthur Langley.
In a match filled with precision, strategy, and moments of brilliance, Sterley edged Langley 21-18 to secure his third EP Masters title.
Langley, himself a former champion and three-time finalist, pushed Sterley to the limit in a game that could have swung either way.
Ultimately, Sterley’s consistency in the final few ends earned him the victory and further cemented his legacy in EP bowls history.
Sterley, Korkie, Van der Bank crowned EP Masters champions
Nail-biting action as tournament contested across three categories
Image: SUPPLIED
Image: SUPPLIED
Open Ladies’ Final: Korkie reclaims the crown
In the Open Ladies division, it was a familiar matchup as Karen Korkie faced off against Dezi Rosenblatt.
Both players brought impressive résumés to the final — Dezi, a two-time champion with multiple finals appearances, and Karen, a perennial finalist in her own right.
Korkie displayed outstanding form, keeping Rosenblatt under pressure throughout and clinching the match 21—14.
The win marks Korkie’s second EP Masters title, adding to her growing stature as one of the province’s top competitors.
Image: SUPPLIED
U25 Inaugural Final: Van der Bank makes history
A significant milestone for the tournament was the introduction of the U25 division, aimed at developing and recognising young talent in the sport.
The final featured a promising clash between Tiaan van der Bank and Reece Stone.
Van der Bank rose to the occasion, controlling the game from early on and finishing strong with a 21-12 win.
He now holds the distinction of being the first-ever U25 EP Masters champion — a title that signals a bright future in the sport.
• As the greens settle and the champions celebrate, the EP Bowls Masters will be remembered for its intense competition, historic firsts, and the unwavering spirit of sportsmanship that defines the game.
The Herald
