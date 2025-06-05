Cape visitors set to thrill at Aldo Scribante Raceway

An exciting change to this weekend’s third round of the Algoa Motorsport Club’s Regional championship is the addition of the Cape Town-based Kaltron Formula Supercars that are making the trip to Aldo Scribante Raceway.
The cars that run a 2-litre Opel Motor were all built by the late Owen Ashley and celebrate their 30th year of existence next year. They will take part in three races, with the first two being for championship points and the third being a fun race where they will be joined by local Supercar racers Peter Schultz and Tom Hugo.
A strong field of 20 modified saloons will be in action and sees legendary racer Syd Lippstreu with his immaculate Toyota Celica moving from the Retro Classic class and joining the modified saloons for the first time.
The battle up front should once again be between the class B cars of Ian Riddle in his VW SuperPolo and Ian Oberholzer in his Volvo 850 station wagon as well as relative newcomer Elan Buchman in a VW SuperPolo.
In the Wide Horizon Advance Training-sponsored Coastal Challenge for historics, classics and retro classics is Brent Watts, who is making a welcome return to circuit racing at Aldo Scribante Raceway in his Nissan Skyline and is set to give the similar Skylines of usual frontrunners Rane Berry and Tom Hugo a run for their money.
East London visitor Neil Stephen returns with the only Opel Manta in the country that is racing and joins a whole fleet of classic Ford Escorts, Anglias and Capris as well as a classic VW Beetle with Henry Adams behind the wheel. Included in the mix are the street and fine cars with Barry Buchman in his Mercedes A45S and Ayrton Pilz in a Renault Clio 3 RS.
Dylan Grobler returns to action after a short break in the open motorcycle class on his new 600cc Yamaha R6 and will be up against fellow 600cc competitors Ethan Diener, Ruan van Zyl and Ashton Heideman in what promises to be an epic battle on track.
Kiera Potgieter is also back after taking a nasty tumble at the last round of the championship during qualifying and joins fellow girl racers Emma Diener and Kirsty Oberholzer in the CBR 150/250 motorcycle class where they will be up against Craig Benn, Dylan Grobler, Ruan van Zyl, Rob de Vos and Anthony Lippstreu
Racing is set to start at 10.15am tomorrow and there will be three heats per class including the Ingco 45-Minute race that ends off the day and is set to start at about 4.15pm.
Upcoming events:
June 7: Main circuit racing at Aldo Scribante Raceway, round 3; Dirt Oval Racing in East London
June 8: Speedyquip Bikers Breakfast Charity Run to Thornhill Hotel
June 10: Algoa Indoor Karting League racing at Baywest Mall
June 14: Motocross Training Day at Rover Motorcycle Club; Slake Enduro at Zwartenbosch Golf Estate in Humansdorp
June 15: Youth Day Charity Spinning & Stance at Aldo Scribante Raceway; Top End Run at East London Grand Prix Circuit
June 21: EP Off-Road championship round 2 at Innibos Lapa; Regional round 4 of Dirt Oval Racing at PE Oval Track Raceway; Algoa Kart Club round 4 of regional & club championship
June 27-28: ROK Karting Nationals at Algoa Kart Club.
