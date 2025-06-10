Pearson hold on for win over Tigers in tense finish

Pearson showed remarkable resolve on defence to hold off an attacking Daniel Pienaar team in the final five minutes, scoring a sensational 41-36 win in their schools rugby clash on the Hannes Strydom Field at Pearson on Saturday.
In doing so, the home team managed to hold onto the Principal’s Hat, which is the trophy these two teams contest for annually, after former Pearson principal Andre van Staden donated his hat as a trophy following one of their matches.
From a game which Pearson dominated in the first half to run up a quick 21-0 lead (26-10 at the break), it developed into an intense scrap for supremacy as the Tigers showed massive fighting qualities to claw their way back into the hunt.
Within four minutes of the second half, the visitors closed the gap to 26-24 with tries by wing Chibuzo David and flank Etto Mapapu, with fullback Ashley Liesing adding the conversions.
But then in a period of play which was typical of the match, Pearson crossed for two tries themselves as Nicholas Gillespie got his second from a line-out drive and No 8 Robert Harris dived over after a brilliant break in midfield by centre Hanro Botes saw him brought down just before the line.
It was at this time, in the 45th minute, that Daniel Pienaar received a red card for a dangerous tackle, but even playing with 14 men could not quell the fighting spirit of the Kariega outfit.
They took advantage of some defensive lapses to cross for two more tries by hooker Denovan Booysen and flyhalf Rozario Grootboom, the second after a great run down the right by David.
Liesing added the conversion of Grootboom’s try from the touchline and suddenly Pearson found themselves all square at 36-36 with 13 minutes remaining.
The home side, though, were alert to any opportunities and they made the final match-winning score when wing Matthew Els was put into space down the right flank for their seventh try of the match with 10 minutes left.
Pearson almost blew it with five minutes to go when a quick tap from a penalty near the Daniel Pienaar line went astray and the visitors attacked the length of the field before being stopped by the scrambling defence.
The Tigers poured on the pressure in the closing minutes, but the Pearson defence held firm to keep their lead in a titanic contest.
• In East London, Graeme College continued their good season with a clear-cut 45-10 victory over Stirling High.
For the winners, No 8 Ayola Mali and fullback Lucritia Magau led the way with two tries each, while centre Erin Nelson again had an impressive game in attack and defence.
Stirling crossed for tries by Joshua Pickering and Lilitha Mayiji.
• On the hockey field, the Pearson first and U16A girls took on Kingswood in Makhanda on Saturday and returned with two victories.
The U16 team started slowly against an energetic home team, but they soon found their rhythm and began to create opportunities, resulting in them netting 11 goals by the final whistle.
In the first team game, Pearson battled to capitalise on all their chances against a determined Kingswood side.
After a hard-fought contest, Pearson took the victory 2-1. — additional reporting by SuperSportschools.com
