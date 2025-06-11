Thrills and spills at Aldo Scribante Raceway

Round three of the Algoa Motorsport Regional and Club championship provided some close racing through all of the classes, as well as many incidents and accidents.
Ron Scott ran his classic Ford Escort wide coming onto the main straight and got his back wheels on the grass, which led to a high-speed roll in front of the pit entrance, while Syd Lippstreu ran wide out of the fast-flowing sweep and buried his Toyota Celica in the tyre wall.
There was oil dropped on the circuit early in the morning when one of the motorcycle's engines failed, leading to various spins during the cold morning conditions.
A highlight of the day was the first visit to Scribante by the Kaltron Formula Supercar Series, with nine Killarney-based cars enjoying an away race as part of their 2025 championship.
Results:
EP Regional Saloons
Overall: 1 Ian Oberholzer, 2 Ian Riddle, 3 Elan Buchman
Per class: Class B: 1 Ian Oberholzer, 2 Ian Riddle, Elan Buchman; Class C: 1 Johan Nel; Class D: 1 Timothy Ball, 2 Tom Hugo, Duncan Phillips; Class E: 1 Raymond Redinger, 2 Shaun Benn, 3 Kiesha Potgieter; Class F: 1 Emma Oberholzer, 2 Riaan van Vuuren, 3 Joel Steenekamp; Class X: 1 Sydney Lippstreu
Wide Horizon Advance Training Coastal Challenge
Overall: 1 Tom Hugo, 2 Rane Berry, 3 Tiaan Kleinhans
Per class: Class C: 1 Tom Hugo, 2 Rane Berry; Class D: 1 Tiaan Kleinhans, 2 Pikkie Marais, 3 Pat Fourie; Class E: 1 Anton Ehlers; Class X: 1 Brent Watts; Retro Classic: 1 Henry Adams; Street Cars: 1 Ayrton Pilz, 2 Barry Buchman
CBR 150 Motorcycles
Overall: 1 Craig Benn, 2 Ruan van Zyl, 3 Rob de Vos
Juniors: 1 Craig Benn, 2 Ruan van Zyl
Seniors: 1 Rob de Vos
Clubmans: 1 Emma Diener, 2 Kirsty Oberholzer, Kiara Potgieter
250cc: 1 Anthony Lippstreu, 2 Richard Hawkins
Open Motorcycles: 1 Ruan van Zyl, 2 Ethan Diener, 3 Craig Benn
Per class: 300cc: 1 Craig Benn, 2 Jordan Saayman, 3 Tristin Scholtz; Powersport: 1 Rob Halgreen; 600cc: 1 Ruan van Zyl; 600cc Std: 1 Ethan Diener
Historics: 1 Ivor Vermaak
Kaltron Formula Supercars: 1 Glen Phillips, 2 Brad Fenner, 3 Nashrene Schloss
Bronscor Ingco 45 Minute Enduro
Overall: 1 Timothy Ball, 2 Joshua Moore, 3 Riaan van Vuuren
Index of Performance: 1 Joshua Moore 94.96%, 2 Riaan van Vuuren 94.05%, 3 Timothy Ball 92.38%.
The Herald
Thrills and spills at Aldo Scribante Raceway
Image: Darryl Kukard
The Herald
