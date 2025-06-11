Sport

Thrills and spills at Aldo Scribante Raceway

By BRENDAN KELLY - 11 June 2025
Johan Marais (13) powers his Ford Anglia past Henry Adams in a VW Beetle.
CLASSIC COMPETITION: Johan Marais (13) powers his Ford Anglia past Henry Adams in a VW Beetle.
Image: Darryl Kukard

Round three of the Algoa Motorsport Regional and Club championship provided some close racing through all of the classes, as well as many incidents and accidents.

Ron Scott ran his classic Ford Escort wide coming onto the main straight and got his back wheels on the grass, which led to a high-speed roll in front of the pit entrance, while Syd Lippstreu ran wide out of the fast-flowing sweep and buried his Toyota Celica in the tyre wall.

There was oil dropped on the circuit early in the morning when one of the motorcycle's engines failed, leading to various spins during the cold morning conditions.

A highlight of the day was the first visit to Scribante by the Kaltron Formula Supercar Series, with nine Killarney-based cars enjoying an away race as part of their 2025 championship.

Results:

EP Regional Saloons

Overall: 1 Ian Oberholzer, 2 Ian Riddle, 3 Elan Buchman

Per class: Class B: 1 Ian Oberholzer, 2  Ian Riddle, Elan Buchman; Class C: 1 Johan Nel; Class D: 1 Timothy Ball, 2 Tom Hugo, Duncan Phillips; Class E: 1 Raymond Redinger, 2 Shaun Benn, 3 Kiesha Potgieter; Class F: 1 Emma Oberholzer, 2 Riaan van Vuuren, 3 Joel Steenekamp; Class X: 1 Sydney Lippstreu

Wide Horizon Advance Training Coastal Challenge

Overall: 1 Tom Hugo, 2 Rane Berry, 3 Tiaan Kleinhans

Per class: Class C: 1 Tom Hugo, 2 Rane Berry; Class D: 1 Tiaan Kleinhans, 2 Pikkie Marais,  3 Pat Fourie; Class E: 1 Anton Ehlers; Class X: 1 Brent Watts; Retro Classic: 1 Henry Adams; Street Cars: 1 Ayrton Pilz, 2 Barry Buchman

CBR 150 Motorcycles

Overall: 1 Craig Benn, 2 Ruan van Zyl, 3 Rob de Vos

Juniors: 1 Craig Benn, 2 Ruan van Zyl

Seniors: 1 Rob de Vos

Clubmans: 1 Emma Diener, 2 Kirsty Oberholzer, Kiara Potgieter

250cc: 1 Anthony Lippstreu, 2 Richard Hawkins

Open Motorcycles: 1 Ruan van Zyl, 2 Ethan Diener, 3 Craig Benn

Per class: 300cc: 1 Craig Benn, 2 Jordan Saayman, 3 Tristin Scholtz; Powersport: 1 Rob Halgreen; 600cc: 1 Ruan van Zyl; 600cc Std: 1 Ethan Diener

Historics: 1 Ivor Vermaak

Kaltron Formula Supercars: 1 Glen Phillips, 2 Brad Fenner, 3 Nashrene Schloss

 Bronscor Ingco 45 Minute Enduro

Overall: 1 Timothy Ball, 2 Joshua Moore, 3 Riaan van Vuuren

Index of Performance: 1 Joshua Moore 94.96%, 2 Riaan van Vuuren 94.05%,  3 Timothy Ball 92.38%.

