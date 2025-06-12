Besides logistics, both her and Kotze’s roles entail everything from ensuring athletes stay aligned with training programmes to submitting crucial documentation to the local organising committee.
Gqeberha officials to fly SA flag at World University Games
Madibaz’ Melinda Goosen and Cheryl Kotze to manage teams
Image: FULL STOP COMMUNICATIONS
One could say the international careers of sports officials Melinda Goosen and Cheryl Kotze are going swimmingly after the pair were appointed to manage the aquatics team at the World University Games.
Goosen, who manages swimming at Mandela University, has been tasked to head up the diving squad, while Kotze, an administrator at the club, will manage the men’s swimming team.
The Games, which draw thousands of elite athletes from across the globe, will take place in Germany’s Rhine-Ruhr region from July 16 to 27.
Even though it will be Goosen’s fifth appearance, the opportunity remains as thrilling as ever.
“It’s a massive and spectacular occasion,” the Madibaz Sport manager said.
“I’ll never forget the moment Tatjana Schoenmaker won Team South Africa’s first medal at the Games.
“It captured the spirit of the event and remains one of my fondest memories.”
Schoenmaker went on to win Olympic gold medals in 2020 and 2024 before retiring as one of the country’s all-time greats.
The diving role is a new one for Goosen, who is already burying herself in logistics to ensure a seamless team experience to what she says is the “premier international event for student-athletes”.
Image: SUPPLIED
Besides logistics, both her and Kotze’s roles entail everything from ensuring athletes stay aligned with training programmes to submitting crucial documentation to the local organising committee.
Goosen said there was a different dynamic in managing the four-member diving team compared to the swimming contingent of 23.
“I’m really excited about the talent among the divers.
“It’s only the second time we have had divers in the squad.”
Kotze returns to the global stage after managing the University Sports SA (USSA) swimming team at the 2023 Games in Chengdu, China, an event postponed from 2021 due to Covid.
“It was as close to the Olympic experience as you could get,” she said.
“Walking into the packed stadium behind the South African flag as Chinese president Xi Jinping opened the ceremony is a moment I’ll never forget.”
Those Games proved highly successful for SA, with the swimmers earning seven of the 20 medals.
Preparations by the Madibaz pair started last September.
“We’ve made monthly presentations to the USSA high-performance committee, followed by one-on-one sessions with head coaches and the swimming committee,” Kotze said.
“Now that the team have been selected, the real work begins.”
She praised the support received from USSA.
“There’s a dedicated team we can turn to at any time. Their support has been invaluable. It really does take a village.”
Kotze will work alongside coaches Marco Markgraaff, from Kovsies, and Keenan Riffel, of Tuks, both of whom were also part of the 2023 delegation.
“The three of us know each other well and work seamlessly together.
“That strong team dynamic makes a huge difference when you’re competing on the world stage.” — Full Stop Communications
