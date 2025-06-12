Sport

Nelson Mandela Bay hockey star Padayachee thrilled to make SA U21 men's IPT team

Cape Town tournament a crucial preparation event ahead of FIH Junior World Cup

Premium
12 June 2025
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter

Malabar-born hockey star Sachin Padayachee has once again made the South African under-21 men's team that will be defending their title at the SA Hockey interprovincial tournament in Cape Town in late July.

The tournament also serves as a crucial preparation event for the team ahead of the FIH Junior World Cup later this year...

