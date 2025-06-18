Boardwalk, Maketa Sport Project bowl over barriers with Youth Day clinic

While many celebrated Youth Day in various ways across the country, a spirited group of young boys and girls in Walmer Township spent their holiday weekend wielding bats, gripping balls and chasing dreams.
In the heart of this historically disadvantaged township, a cricket coaching clinic brought more than just sport: it brought inspiration, purpose and a sense of possibility.
The Youth Day clinic was part of the Maketa Sport Project, a community-driven initiative committed to using sport as a tool for social upliftment.
This particular event was proudly supported by The Boardwalk, whose generous contribution helped bring the clinic to life.
Not only did The Boardwalk fund professional coaching for the weekend, but they also built brand-new cricket nets in the township, creating a lasting space for young athletes to grow their skills long after the clinic concluded.
“This is about more than just cricket,” Manyanani Mawisa said.
He was one of the coaches on the day, along with Onke Ngwendu.
“It’s about opening doors. We want these kids to know that sport can be a powerful vessel — it can take them places, teach them life skills, and even lead to educational opportunities.”
Under clear skies and on newly prepared grounds, the children learnt batting techniques, bowling strategies, fielding drills, and, more importantly, the values of teamwork, discipline, and perseverance.
For many, it was their first structured introduction to the game. For others, it was a stepping stone towards dreams once thought too distant.
The atmosphere was electric with laughter, cheers, and determination. Young girls took the field alongside the boys, confidently proving that the sport has room for everyone.
“Thanks to The Boardwalk’s continued support and belief in community development, the Maketa Sport Project was able to offer more than just a holiday activity — it offered hope,” former Proteas interim head coach Malibongwe Maketa, the founder of the project, said.
“The donation of equipment and quality coaching made the clinic not only enjoyable but meaningful.
“As Youth Day reminds us of the sacrifices made for the future of our young people, this cricket clinic served as a moving example of how we can honour that legacy by investing in dreams, igniting passions, and creating opportunities where they’re needed most.”
With stumps in the ground and hearts full of hope, it’s clear that for these young cricketers, the game has just begun. — Maketa Sport Project
Boardwalk, Maketa Sport Project bowl over barriers with Youth Day clinic
Image: Maketa Sport Project
While many celebrated Youth Day in various ways across the country, a spirited group of young boys and girls in Walmer Township spent their holiday weekend wielding bats, gripping balls and chasing dreams.
In the heart of this historically disadvantaged township, a cricket coaching clinic brought more than just sport: it brought inspiration, purpose and a sense of possibility.
The Youth Day clinic was part of the Maketa Sport Project, a community-driven initiative committed to using sport as a tool for social upliftment.
This particular event was proudly supported by The Boardwalk, whose generous contribution helped bring the clinic to life.
Not only did The Boardwalk fund professional coaching for the weekend, but they also built brand-new cricket nets in the township, creating a lasting space for young athletes to grow their skills long after the clinic concluded.
“This is about more than just cricket,” Manyanani Mawisa said.
He was one of the coaches on the day, along with Onke Ngwendu.
“It’s about opening doors. We want these kids to know that sport can be a powerful vessel — it can take them places, teach them life skills, and even lead to educational opportunities.”
Under clear skies and on newly prepared grounds, the children learnt batting techniques, bowling strategies, fielding drills, and, more importantly, the values of teamwork, discipline, and perseverance.
For many, it was their first structured introduction to the game. For others, it was a stepping stone towards dreams once thought too distant.
The atmosphere was electric with laughter, cheers, and determination. Young girls took the field alongside the boys, confidently proving that the sport has room for everyone.
“Thanks to The Boardwalk’s continued support and belief in community development, the Maketa Sport Project was able to offer more than just a holiday activity — it offered hope,” former Proteas interim head coach Malibongwe Maketa, the founder of the project, said.
“The donation of equipment and quality coaching made the clinic not only enjoyable but meaningful.
“As Youth Day reminds us of the sacrifices made for the future of our young people, this cricket clinic served as a moving example of how we can honour that legacy by investing in dreams, igniting passions, and creating opportunities where they’re needed most.”
With stumps in the ground and hearts full of hope, it’s clear that for these young cricketers, the game has just begun. — Maketa Sport Project
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Cricket