The bronze medals in the women’s competition were shared between Belinda Weddell and June Scheepers from Jeffreys Bay Bowling Club, and Jill van Rensburg and Jessica Carter, representing Westview Bowling Club.
On the men’s side, spectators were treated to a nail-biting finish.
After a tightly contested match, the final went into a dramatic sudden-death extra end, where Wihan Visser and Wouter Minnie of Despatch Bowling Club narrowly edged out Kevin Oates and Travis Paulson from Westview to clinch the title.
This marks the second consecutive year that Wouter Minnie has lifted the trophy, though with a different partner this time.
The teams of Lourens van der Walt and John Hayes from Middelburg Bowling Club, and TJ McLean and Stephen Pittaway representing Albany Bowling Club, won bronze medals.
The weekend’s finals highlighted not only high-level skill but also the growing depth of talent in Eastern Province bowls. — EP Bowls
The Herald
EP Pairs finals provide thrills in Somerset East
Image: SUPPLIED
The Eastern Province Ladies’ and Men’s Pairs Bowls finals delivered thrilling action in Somerset East at the weekend, with the top bowlers from across the region battling it out for coveted titles.
In the women’s final, it was an all-Woods Bowling Club showdown, as Dezi Rosenblatt and Desire Vermaak faced off against clubmates Jen Cherry and Lanell Cherry.
Rosenblatt and Vermaak picked up a commanding 24-15 victory, securing the championship for the second consecutive year.
Their consistency and teamwork once again proved too strong, solidifying their reputation as one of the province’s top pairs.
Image: SUPPLIED
The bronze medals in the women’s competition were shared between Belinda Weddell and June Scheepers from Jeffreys Bay Bowling Club, and Jill van Rensburg and Jessica Carter, representing Westview Bowling Club.
On the men’s side, spectators were treated to a nail-biting finish.
After a tightly contested match, the final went into a dramatic sudden-death extra end, where Wihan Visser and Wouter Minnie of Despatch Bowling Club narrowly edged out Kevin Oates and Travis Paulson from Westview to clinch the title.
This marks the second consecutive year that Wouter Minnie has lifted the trophy, though with a different partner this time.
The teams of Lourens van der Walt and John Hayes from Middelburg Bowling Club, and TJ McLean and Stephen Pittaway representing Albany Bowling Club, won bronze medals.
The weekend’s finals highlighted not only high-level skill but also the growing depth of talent in Eastern Province bowls. — EP Bowls
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Cricket