Lejaka promises to stick around and fix BSA woes
Debt by promoters remains elephant in the room, says new CEO
New Boxing SA CEO Tsholofelo Lejaka has allayed fears that he might jump ship again, as he did five years ago when he left the position to join the government.
Lejaka was speaking after he was unveiled as the top BSA official following months of acting in the position since he was deployed by sports minister Gayton McKenzie to hold the fort amid an administrative crisis at the regulatory body...
