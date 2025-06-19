Algoa Kart and Motorcycle Club, along Victoria Drive, will be a hive of activity this weekend in anticipation of the ROK Karting Nationals that take place at the Celso Scribante Circuit next weekend.
This Saturday sees the fourth round of the local regional and club championship taking place, and many out-of-town competitors will be grabbing the opportunity to get in some last-minute testing before the nationals take place.
The Scribante track has long been considered as one of the favourite circuits on the national scene by the competitors due to a mix of tight technical sections as well as long sweeping high-speed corners.
Local star Jack Moore returns from his international campaign and will be the driver to beat in the OKJ Rok class along with fellow local lad Aashay Nagura, who are joined by out-of-town drivers Zuan Breytenbach and Aleksander Praizovic.
Hoping for a strong showing in his first season of National competition is 16-year-old Wyatt Jonas, who will be competing in the OK-N Class.
Having driven a kart for the first time at the age of 12 at the Algoa Indoor Grand Prix Track, which was situated at the Moffett-on-Main Shopping Centre before relocating to Baywest Mall, Jonas had his first taste of the thrill that kart racing has to offer.
He then joined the junior ranks of the MSR4-stroke kart before moving up to the senior ranks, where he put in some notable performances that led to him joining forces with Neil Basilio in the NBR Racing to compete in the National Series.
Saturday’s racing action is set to get under way from 8am.
Entry is free to spectators, and food and beverages will be on sale.
The Herald
Busy weekend at Algoa club ahead of karting nationals
Image: Timothy Jonas
