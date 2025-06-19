Pro wheelchair bodybuilder hunting gold at IBFF Cape Classic
Kariega’s Mr Universe 2024 invited to compete after Russia event cancelled due to war
Kariega professional wheelchair bodybuilder Macethandile Max Kulati aims to continue inspiring and helping to change lives when he competes in the fifth IBFF Cape Classic bodybuilding show on July 26.
The world-class professional and amateur event will be staged at the Homecoming Centre in Cape Town...
