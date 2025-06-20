Regional action set to light up PE Oval Track Raceway

The fourth round of the DO4SA Regional Dirt Oval Championship takes place on Saturday evening at PE Oval Track Raceway (PEOTR), situated on Mission Road in the Greenbushes area.
The championship that comprises six rounds and sees races taking place at both PEOTR and Victory Raceway in Walmer is building to an exciting climax.
In the 1600 Stock Class, Pieta de Lange has emerged as the man to beat with a healthy 74-point lead over Deon Kretzmann, with Ruben Barnard in third a further 12 points adrift.
Reghardt Joubert, 16, who is the current SA3, is in fourth place, a further 13 points behind Barnard.
Also enjoying a relatively comfortable lead in the 1660 Modified Saloon Class is East London’s Marthinus Muller, who has a 45-point lead over local PEOTR favourites, brother and sister Jason Drake and Charne’ Schuin.
Schuin is just three points behind Drake in third place, with Nadia Rautenbach in fourth place, 27 points adrift of Schuin.
The 2.1 Modified Class is a closer affair with the ever-consistent Malcolm Els leading the charge with a 25-point lead over Rimon Landman, who is just nine points ahead of Kean Barnard, who is third, with Dawid Grundlingh in fourth, 25 points behind Barnard.
The Hot Rod class has an interesting battle brewing between upcoming young superstar Kiaan Aylward and legendary racer Piet “Piet Skiet” Scheepers.
Aylward leads the championship by 78 points with Ludolf Olckers sitting in third, 15 behind Scheepers and Annuschke Landman in fourth, 18 back.
Danie de Vos has a big lead in the Heavy Metal Class with a 94-point advantage over Joshua Sletcher in second and David Victor 47 points behind in third, and in the American Saloon Class, Rohan van Vuuren has got better and better as the season has progressed.
He leads from Juan Roesstorff by a mere seven points, with PEOTR club chair Wayne Holland trailing by 38 points in third with lady driver Ruzanne Jansen in fourth, 18 behind.
Saturday’s event is also the fifth round of the PEOTR Club Championship, which includes the Classic 6 class as well as the Development class for newcomers to the sport.
The Classic 6s is a close affair upfront with just 15 points separating the top three with Jabe de Kock leading, Michael Kruger in second and Jonathan van Vuuren in third.
In the Development Class, Justin Fourie leads Quade de Lange by 40 with Renaldo Jonck in a distant third place, trailing by 138.
The gates to PEOTR open at 12.30pm with racing set to start at 5pm.
Upcoming events:
June 21: EP Off-Road championship round 2 at Innibos Lapa; Regional round 4 of Dirt Oval Racing at PE Oval Track Raceway; Algoa Kart Club round 4 of regional & club championship; Rover Motorcycle Club – Supercross
June 27-28: ROK Karting Nationals at Algoa Kart Club.
June 28: Rover Motorcycle Club Navigational Enduro round 3
July 5: Algoa Motorsport Club – Main Circuit racing round 4; Dirt Oval Racing at Victory Raceway, club championship round 6
July 18: National Extreme Festival, East London Grand Prix Circuit.
The Herald
Regional action set to light up PE Oval Track Raceway
Championship building towards exciting climax
Image: Peter Henning
The fourth round of the DO4SA Regional Dirt Oval Championship takes place on Saturday evening at PE Oval Track Raceway (PEOTR), situated on Mission Road in the Greenbushes area.
The championship that comprises six rounds and sees races taking place at both PEOTR and Victory Raceway in Walmer is building to an exciting climax.
In the 1600 Stock Class, Pieta de Lange has emerged as the man to beat with a healthy 74-point lead over Deon Kretzmann, with Ruben Barnard in third a further 12 points adrift.
Reghardt Joubert, 16, who is the current SA3, is in fourth place, a further 13 points behind Barnard.
Also enjoying a relatively comfortable lead in the 1660 Modified Saloon Class is East London’s Marthinus Muller, who has a 45-point lead over local PEOTR favourites, brother and sister Jason Drake and Charne’ Schuin.
Schuin is just three points behind Drake in third place, with Nadia Rautenbach in fourth place, 27 points adrift of Schuin.
The 2.1 Modified Class is a closer affair with the ever-consistent Malcolm Els leading the charge with a 25-point lead over Rimon Landman, who is just nine points ahead of Kean Barnard, who is third, with Dawid Grundlingh in fourth, 25 points behind Barnard.
The Hot Rod class has an interesting battle brewing between upcoming young superstar Kiaan Aylward and legendary racer Piet “Piet Skiet” Scheepers.
Aylward leads the championship by 78 points with Ludolf Olckers sitting in third, 15 behind Scheepers and Annuschke Landman in fourth, 18 back.
Danie de Vos has a big lead in the Heavy Metal Class with a 94-point advantage over Joshua Sletcher in second and David Victor 47 points behind in third, and in the American Saloon Class, Rohan van Vuuren has got better and better as the season has progressed.
He leads from Juan Roesstorff by a mere seven points, with PEOTR club chair Wayne Holland trailing by 38 points in third with lady driver Ruzanne Jansen in fourth, 18 behind.
Saturday’s event is also the fifth round of the PEOTR Club Championship, which includes the Classic 6 class as well as the Development class for newcomers to the sport.
The Classic 6s is a close affair upfront with just 15 points separating the top three with Jabe de Kock leading, Michael Kruger in second and Jonathan van Vuuren in third.
In the Development Class, Justin Fourie leads Quade de Lange by 40 with Renaldo Jonck in a distant third place, trailing by 138.
The gates to PEOTR open at 12.30pm with racing set to start at 5pm.
Upcoming events:
June 21: EP Off-Road championship round 2 at Innibos Lapa; Regional round 4 of Dirt Oval Racing at PE Oval Track Raceway; Algoa Kart Club round 4 of regional & club championship; Rover Motorcycle Club – Supercross
June 27-28: ROK Karting Nationals at Algoa Kart Club.
June 28: Rover Motorcycle Club Navigational Enduro round 3
July 5: Algoa Motorsport Club – Main Circuit racing round 4; Dirt Oval Racing at Victory Raceway, club championship round 6
July 18: National Extreme Festival, East London Grand Prix Circuit.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Sport
Sport
Rugby
Sport
Rugby