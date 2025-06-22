Canadian Jackson adds firepower to field for inaugural Gravel Burn

One of the peloton’s most celebrated and charismatic figures, Alison Jackson, has confirmed her participation in the Nedbank Gravel Burn in October.
The Canadian rider, renowned for her tenacity and flair, will line up in Knysna on October 26 for the inaugural edition of the seven-day, 800km gravel race which cuts across the Southern and Eastern Cape’s most contrasting terrain and finishes at the Shamwari Private Game Reserve.
Jackson, the 2023 Paris-Roubaix Femmes winner, has consistently proven herself as one of the toughest and most versatile riders in the world.
A fan favourite both on and off the bike, her palmarès includes multiple national titles, UCI WorldTour victories and podiums in stage races and one-day races alike.
Known for her attacking style, powerful sprint and magnetic personality, Jackson brings world-class pedigree to an already competitive women’s field.
“I’m racing the Nedbank Gravel Burn because it’s the kind of challenge I live for,” she said.
“It’s remote, it’s going to be hard with the line-up of great women riders and feels like a totally new adventure.
“The region looks spectacular, with the kind of route where it’s as much about the legs as it is about the head.
“And I can’t wait to make some new friends in the Burn Camps next to the fireside in the evenings. I’m all in for that.”
The Nedbank Gravel Burn is designed as an all-inclusive solo gravel race, with amateurs and professionals competing side-by-side.
Starting in the coastal forests of Knysna and finishing in the big five territory of Shamwari Private Game Reserve, riders traverse the arid beauty of the Great Karoo over six passes with 11,000 metres of climbing. Riders are hosted in the immersive “Burn Camps”.
Jackson’s entry further strengthens the event’s growing reputation for high-level competition.
She joins a stellar line-up of top riders, with the added allure of racing in one unified category: gravel bikes only, one distance and a focus on a pure SA gravel experience.
More than 20% of registered riders for the inaugural Nedbank Gravel Burn are women, a promising indicator of how gravel stage racing appeals to a broader cycling audience.
With its solo format, fully supported experience, and a strong amateur and pro field alike, the race offers an inclusive platform for competitive and committed riders.
Jackson’s participation is expected to inspire even more women to take on the challenge.
“Our goal has always been to create a race that delivers on both ends.
“It’s deeply competitive at the front and wonderfully inclusive throughout the field,” Kevin Vermaak, founder of the Nedbank Gravel Burn, said.
“Alison represents everything we value.
“Her commitment to the sport is felt around the world and on many levels. We’re incredibly proud to welcome her.”
The event starts in Knysna and travels northeast into the Karoo until Blaauwater Farm before heading southeast to the finish at Shamwari on November 1.
In between, the race will visit towns and landmarks such as Avontuur, Willowmore, Graaff-Reinet, Merino Farm and Middleton.
The race will award equal prize money across all categories, with a $150,000 (R2.7m) prize purse, the largest of any single gravel event.
The format allows each rider, from elite to amateur, to take on the full distance under the same conditions and support structure.
From the locally sourced fare to meeting and staying on location among the world’s best riders, Nedbank Gravel Burn promises an unforgettable cycling experience. — Nedbank Gravel Burn
Canadian Jackson adds firepower to field for inaugural Gravel Burn
Tenacious competitor recognised as one of world’s toughest riders
Image: GRUBER IMAGES
One of the peloton’s most celebrated and charismatic figures, Alison Jackson, has confirmed her participation in the Nedbank Gravel Burn in October.
The Canadian rider, renowned for her tenacity and flair, will line up in Knysna on October 26 for the inaugural edition of the seven-day, 800km gravel race which cuts across the Southern and Eastern Cape’s most contrasting terrain and finishes at the Shamwari Private Game Reserve.
Jackson, the 2023 Paris-Roubaix Femmes winner, has consistently proven herself as one of the toughest and most versatile riders in the world.
A fan favourite both on and off the bike, her palmarès includes multiple national titles, UCI WorldTour victories and podiums in stage races and one-day races alike.
Known for her attacking style, powerful sprint and magnetic personality, Jackson brings world-class pedigree to an already competitive women’s field.
“I’m racing the Nedbank Gravel Burn because it’s the kind of challenge I live for,” she said.
“It’s remote, it’s going to be hard with the line-up of great women riders and feels like a totally new adventure.
“The region looks spectacular, with the kind of route where it’s as much about the legs as it is about the head.
“And I can’t wait to make some new friends in the Burn Camps next to the fireside in the evenings. I’m all in for that.”
The Nedbank Gravel Burn is designed as an all-inclusive solo gravel race, with amateurs and professionals competing side-by-side.
Starting in the coastal forests of Knysna and finishing in the big five territory of Shamwari Private Game Reserve, riders traverse the arid beauty of the Great Karoo over six passes with 11,000 metres of climbing. Riders are hosted in the immersive “Burn Camps”.
Jackson’s entry further strengthens the event’s growing reputation for high-level competition.
She joins a stellar line-up of top riders, with the added allure of racing in one unified category: gravel bikes only, one distance and a focus on a pure SA gravel experience.
More than 20% of registered riders for the inaugural Nedbank Gravel Burn are women, a promising indicator of how gravel stage racing appeals to a broader cycling audience.
With its solo format, fully supported experience, and a strong amateur and pro field alike, the race offers an inclusive platform for competitive and committed riders.
Jackson’s participation is expected to inspire even more women to take on the challenge.
“Our goal has always been to create a race that delivers on both ends.
“It’s deeply competitive at the front and wonderfully inclusive throughout the field,” Kevin Vermaak, founder of the Nedbank Gravel Burn, said.
“Alison represents everything we value.
“Her commitment to the sport is felt around the world and on many levels. We’re incredibly proud to welcome her.”
The event starts in Knysna and travels northeast into the Karoo until Blaauwater Farm before heading southeast to the finish at Shamwari on November 1.
In between, the race will visit towns and landmarks such as Avontuur, Willowmore, Graaff-Reinet, Merino Farm and Middleton.
The race will award equal prize money across all categories, with a $150,000 (R2.7m) prize purse, the largest of any single gravel event.
The format allows each rider, from elite to amateur, to take on the full distance under the same conditions and support structure.
From the locally sourced fare to meeting and staying on location among the world’s best riders, Nedbank Gravel Burn promises an unforgettable cycling experience. — Nedbank Gravel Burn
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Rugby
Sport
Sport
Sport