Top field assembled for Nelson Mandela Bay Half Marathon
SA’s Stephen Mokoka among top African runners vying for gold
Several big names are part of a strong professional field set to compete in the Nelson Mandela Bay Half Marathon at Pollok Beach on Saturday (7am).
The 21.1km road race has attracted some leading continental runners...
