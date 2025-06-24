Close racing thrills crowd at PE Oval Track

The fourth round of the DO4SA Dirt Oval Regional Championship that alternates between Victory Raceway and the PE Oval Track Raceway took place in cool, windless conditions at the latter venue on Saturday evening, with a field of 80 competitors entertaining the large crowd of spectators.
There was high drama in the 1660 modified class that started off with 14 competitors, with only seven surviving to get through to the final.
Championship leader Marthinus Muller and second-placed Jason Drake were both eliminated in the second heat when Muller was deemed to be the cause of an accident that sent Drake careening into the wall, severely damaging his car.
This incident opened the door for Francois Engelbrecht to step up and take overall victory, followed by an impressive drive from Kenzo Barnard, who opted to start each heat at the back of the grid and stormed his way through the field to take second place with Jaco Pitout grabbing third.
The entertaining V8 American Saloon class was a thrilling affair with Schoemanspark brothers Pieter and Flip van der Merwe coming from Bloemfontein to join in on the action, along with Jaco Aylward in Alan Booysen’s car.
Unfortunately, champion leader Rohan van Vuuren was an early casualty, resulting in Juan Roesstorff capitalising by taking the overall win on the night, as well as the lead in the regional championship.
Pieta de Lange continued his dominance of the 1600 Stock Saloon class with a full house of wins, as did his son Quade in the Development class, with both now enjoying huge leads in their respective championships.
Johnathan van Vuuren continued his fine run of form to take his second overall victory in a row in the Classic 6 class, with his car not missing a beat, and Kiaan Aylward, in the absence of Piet Scheepers, stormed to a full house of wins in the Hot Rod class, while the ever consistent Malcolm Els continued to stamp his authority on the 2.1 Modified class.
In the Heavy Metal class, SA champion Pierre van der Berg suffered clutch failure in the first heat and took no further part in the night’s racing that saw Joshua Sletcher triumph over an impressive David Victor with Bonita Kotze in third.
The results were:
Development Class: 1 Quade de Lange (C185), 2 Divan Meyer (D25), 3 Dylan Brassel (C145)
1600 Saloons: 1 Pieta de Lange (C185), 2 Ruben Barnard (C139), Warren Dawson (C123)
1660 Modified Saloons: 1 Francois Engelbrecht (E98), 2 Kenzo Barnard (E57), 3 Jaco Pitout (C157)
2.1 Modifieds: 1 Malcolm Els (E85), 2 Johan Knoesen (E49), 3 Dawid Grundlingh (C727)
Hot Rods: 1 Kiaan Aylward (E28), Johan Kuyler (D81), Dawid Grundlingh (C727)
Heavy Metals: 1 Joshua Sletcher (C100), 2 David Victor (E88), 3 Bonita Kotze (C79)
Classic 6s: 1 Jonathan van Vuuren (C721), 2 Gordon Ascaray (178), 3 Michael Kruger (C550)
V8 American Saloons: 1 Juan Roesstorff (SA3), Pieter van der Merwe (#707), 3 Wayne Holland (C21)
Driver of the day: Wayne Holland (C21)
The Herald
Close racing thrills crowd at PE Oval Track
High drama in 1660 modifieds sees only seven of 14 competitors make the final
Image: PETER HENNING
The Herald
