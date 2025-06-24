Theodor Herzl swimming star primed to make his mark

Theodor Herzl swimming star Kellen Jones is ready to fly the SA flag at two international events later this year after being selected for the national squads.
The 15-year-old mid-to-long-distance racer has been included in the SA team to compete in the 22nd World Aquatics Championships in Singapore from July 11 to August 3 as part of the mixed relay squad in the open water outfit.
Then he will be heading to Otopeni in Romania for the World Junior Swimming Championships, competing in the 400m freestyle event from August 19 to 24.
It is the culmination of years of hard work during which the Infinity Academy swimmer set as his goal a chance to represent his country on the global stage.
There’s a sense of satisfaction as he contemplates the upcoming events.
“Yes, definitely this was a big goal — it has always been something that I have been working towards,” the Grade 9 pupil said.
“It is good to know that my hard work and training has paid off.
“Going to early morning training before school and after school is part of the process, while the nutritional aspect and recovery process is an important part of my daily routine in order for me to give the best that I can during these sessions.”
Helping Jones further is the fact he has some experience of championships at an elite level.
“I attended the World Junior Open Water Championships in Alghero, Italy, in 2024, swimming in the 5km, the 3km knockout sprint and the relay.
“In the 5km I came 11th overall in the 14-15 age-group, but out of the 14-year-olds I finished second. Our relay team came seventh.”
He also swam with a large degree of success in the 20th Africa Aquatics Zone IV Swimming and Open Water Championships in Namibia, winning the 800m freestyle and the open water relay events.
Earlier this year he competed in the Africa Aquatics Junior Championships in Cairo, Egypt, finishing fifth in the 800m and 1500m freestyle races.
Swimming has been in his DNA since his early childhood days.
“I remember that I started swimming at a very young age and my first memory is always of just playing around in the pool or at the beach,” Jones said.
“I first competed at C and B league galas and when I joined Infinity Swimming Academy, I started competing at A league galas and club galas.
“I have always loved being in the water, and I enjoy the thrill of competing in galas and seeing that the hard work that I put in at training has paid off.
“For me it is about the challenge of the race and being able to push myself to see how well I can do.”
Jones readily acknowledges the help he has received along the way.
“There are four head coaches at Infinity Swimming Academy in David Glover, Deshaan Pillay, Samantha Barton and Bryce Grassi and they have all played an important role in where I am today,” he said.
“And I have a very good multidisciplinary team looking after my wellness. My family and friends play a big role, as well.”
That sort of support will stand him in good stead as he looks forward to making a further impact in the world of swimming.
The Herald
Theodor Herzl swimming star primed to make his mark
Image: SUPPLIED
Theodor Herzl swimming star Kellen Jones is ready to fly the SA flag at two international events later this year after being selected for the national squads.
The 15-year-old mid-to-long-distance racer has been included in the SA team to compete in the 22nd World Aquatics Championships in Singapore from July 11 to August 3 as part of the mixed relay squad in the open water outfit.
Then he will be heading to Otopeni in Romania for the World Junior Swimming Championships, competing in the 400m freestyle event from August 19 to 24.
It is the culmination of years of hard work during which the Infinity Academy swimmer set as his goal a chance to represent his country on the global stage.
There’s a sense of satisfaction as he contemplates the upcoming events.
“Yes, definitely this was a big goal — it has always been something that I have been working towards,” the Grade 9 pupil said.
“It is good to know that my hard work and training has paid off.
“Going to early morning training before school and after school is part of the process, while the nutritional aspect and recovery process is an important part of my daily routine in order for me to give the best that I can during these sessions.”
Helping Jones further is the fact he has some experience of championships at an elite level.
“I attended the World Junior Open Water Championships in Alghero, Italy, in 2024, swimming in the 5km, the 3km knockout sprint and the relay.
“In the 5km I came 11th overall in the 14-15 age-group, but out of the 14-year-olds I finished second. Our relay team came seventh.”
He also swam with a large degree of success in the 20th Africa Aquatics Zone IV Swimming and Open Water Championships in Namibia, winning the 800m freestyle and the open water relay events.
Earlier this year he competed in the Africa Aquatics Junior Championships in Cairo, Egypt, finishing fifth in the 800m and 1500m freestyle races.
Swimming has been in his DNA since his early childhood days.
“I remember that I started swimming at a very young age and my first memory is always of just playing around in the pool or at the beach,” Jones said.
“I first competed at C and B league galas and when I joined Infinity Swimming Academy, I started competing at A league galas and club galas.
“I have always loved being in the water, and I enjoy the thrill of competing in galas and seeing that the hard work that I put in at training has paid off.
“For me it is about the challenge of the race and being able to push myself to see how well I can do.”
Jones readily acknowledges the help he has received along the way.
“There are four head coaches at Infinity Swimming Academy in David Glover, Deshaan Pillay, Samantha Barton and Bryce Grassi and they have all played an important role in where I am today,” he said.
“And I have a very good multidisciplinary team looking after my wellness. My family and friends play a big role, as well.”
That sort of support will stand him in good stead as he looks forward to making a further impact in the world of swimming.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Rugby